The Midnight Club: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Mike Flanagan has been producing hit after hit for Netflix for the last few years. He started with The Haunting of Hill House, continued with The Haunting of Bly Manor, and in 2021, he came back strong with Midnight Mass , a vampiric horror story with religion, featuring familiar and new faces in the cast. And now, in 2022, Flanagan has returned with The Midnight Club , a miniseries that is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike – which he actually tried to adapt way back in the '90s.

For those who don’t know, the series follows eight hospice patients who live in a house together and meet up at midnight to tell stories to each other, specifically scary stories, but things start to take a turn for the worse.

The cast for the show features actors who are new to Hollywood, as well as some who've been in plenty of shows or movies before. For all your questions on The Midnight Club cast, this is where you may have seen them before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Iman Benson (Ilonka)

First up on the list, we have Iman Benson, who plays Ilonka in The Midnight Club. As the star of the show, Benson has appeared in several TV shows prior to her starring role in the horror series on Netflix.

She portrayed Tia Russell on Uncle Buck, Drea Barris on #BlackAf, and portrayed Reagan on Alexa & Katie. Benson has also been in horror before, on Creepshow, and had a guest role in the firefighter drama, Station 19. She also had a guest role on the popular TV series, Suits.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Igby Rigney (Kevin)

Next up, we have Igby Rigney, who portrays Kevin on The Midnight Club. Rigney has actually collaborated with Mike Flanagan before, when he played Warren Flynn as part of the Midnight Mass cast , but he’s done plenty before this role, as well.

He portrayed Young Jesse in Fast & Furious 9, appeared in Joe Bell, and played Evan Scott in a guest appearance on the police procedural, Blue Bloods. He is also set to collaborate with Flanagan again in another upcoming horror miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ruth Codd (Anya)

Moving on, we now take a look at Ruth Codd, who plays Anya on The Midnight Club, another one of the hospice patients that we focus on. Codd is relatively new to Hollywood, and her role in The Midnight Club is actually her first major role in a TV show.

However, like many of her other cast members on this list, she is also set to have a role in The Fall of the House of Usher, so this isn’t the last time we’re going to be seeing her in a Flanagan TV series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

William Chris Sumpter (Spencer)

Next up on this Midnight Club cast list is William Chris Sumpter, who plays Spencer on the Netflix miniseries. Prior to this role, Sumpter made a few appearances in both movies and television.

He portrayed Teen Theo in the movie NYC Dreams, and also had a minor role in the film Bushwick Beats. Prior to The Midnight Club, he also portrayed Young Jaime on Power, a popular crime drama that was on the Starz network. However, his role on The Midnight Club is his first major one, so it’s going to be exciting to see where he goes from here.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aya Furukawa (Natsuki)

Now, we take a look at Aya Furukawa, another hospice patient in The Midnight Club who’s name in the show is Natsuki. Furukawa has actually had experience with horror before, in arguably one of the best horror movies of the 2010s. While her role was small, she portrayed the Japanese School Girl in The Cabin in the Woods.

After that, she appeared in several TV shows. She played Sachiko in The Terror, and Janine Kishi in the cast of Netflix series, The Baby-Sitters Club . Other than that, she also portrayed Miyuki in Happy Ever After. After The Midnight Club, she is also going to be on The Fall of the House of Usher, like many of her castmates

(Image credit: Netflix)

Annarah Cymone (Sandra)

Next up on the list, we have Annarah Cymone, who portrays Sandra in The Midnight Club. Like her co-star, Rigney, Cymone has also collaborated with Mike Flanagan prior to her role in this miniseries. She was a part of Midnight Mass, where she played Leeza.

For those who haven’t seen Midnight Mass, her character was very important to the storyline, as she was wheelchair bound and then suddenly able to walk after a supposed “miracle happened,” which led to a big mystery. I personally loved her in this show and seeing her in another Flannigan series should be fun.

Other than that, she was in the movie Caged, where she played Ashley, but it’s exciting to see her in a Flanagan production once again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh)

Moving on, we now look at Sauriyan Sapkota, who plays Amesh in The Midnight Club. Like some of his cast-mates, this is actually his first major role in a TV show.

But, like many of the others on this list, he is also set to appear in The Fall of the House of Usher, so this is not the last time we are going to see him in a Flanagan horror series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adia (Cheri)

Next, we take a look at Adia, who portrayed Cheri in The Midnight Club. And, this is also her first role in a TV series, so, hopefully, we’ll only get the chance to see more of her in the future.

(Image credit: Syfy/Netflix)

Heather Langenkamp, Zack Gilford, Matt Biedel, And Samantha Sloyan

While there’s plenty of newer talent that is featured in this cast, we have to talk about some of the more recognizable faces that are going to be shining here, including Heather Langenkamp, Zack Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan.

All of the four actors have taken on roles in The Midnight Club, but have done so much outside of the Netflix original miniseries. Langenkamp, for example, is a scream queen and was one of the stars of the original A Nightmare on Elm Street film.

Zach Gilford portrayed Riley Flynn in Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, so this isn’t his first rodeo, and he is set, like several others listed here, to appear in The Fall of the House of Usher. Matt Biedel was also in Midnight Mass, where he played Sturge, but has been in plenty of other shows such as Narcos: Mexico, The Umbrella Academy, Altered Carbon, and more.

Samantha Sloyan has been in several of the horror master's past works. She portrayed Leigh in The Haunting of Hill House, Sarah in the film Hush, and had the main role of Bev Keane on Midnight Mass, so it’s exciting to see her return for another Flanagan TV series.