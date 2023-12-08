The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon On Bradley’s Possible Jail Time

Every streaming service has a handful of super successful original shows. For those with an Apple TV+ subscription , they know that The Morning Show is definitely on that list. The series’ cast is led by the duo of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with the latter playing Bradley Jackson. That character got a huge twist in The Morning Show ’s Season 3 finale , and Witherspoon has opened up about Bradley’s possible jail time.

The Morning Show usually addresses real-life events from the past year, and Season 3 was no exception in that regard. During the season it was revealed that Bradley’s brother was a January 6th insurrectionist, with Bradley deleting the evidence in order to save him from jail time. But the finale saw the siblings turning themselves in, and fans are wondering if that means Bradley will spend Season 4 incarcerated. Reese Witherspoon recently addressed this during a press conference (via Deadline ), saying:

Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley’s in jail,but I don’t know if I’m in trouble.

It looks like we’ll have to keep waiting to see whether or not we see Bradley in a prison jumpsuit in the next season. But with The Morning Show embracing its soap opera side during Season 3, it seems like just about anything is possible. Hopefully we get more information about what’s next sooner rather than later.

Season 3 of The Morning Show was the first without Steve Carell , with the show introducing a ton of new characters including Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks . And having one of its two protagonists potentially incarcerated would be another seismic change in the drama series. Later in the same press conference, Reese Witherspoon spoke about Bradley’s story with her brother in Season 3, offering:

I think so many people can relate to the idea that you have a family history that maybe isn’t flattering or that you’re embarrassed about, or there’s a family member in your life that’s trying to actively drag you down. So, it was just really tender to play this woman who wanted so badly to succeed and excel, being pulled back down by the heavy weight of family obligations and her isolation.

Bradley is definitely an intriguing character, one with both contradictions and a strong moral compass. It should be fascinating to see how the mixture of her guilt and ambition will ultimately impact her moving forward.

The Morning Show Season 3 was definitely a wild one, including Bradley Jackson’s surprise visit to space. Will the next season include another musical number for Billy Crudup ? Will someone else go to space? Only time will tell, but it should be directly influenced by newsworthy events from the previous year.