Mad Men Fans Rejoice: It’s The Year Of The Jon Hamm TV Comeback, And It Starts This Month

It’s been a pretty good year for actor Jon Hamm . The man’s still riding pretty high after appearing in Top Gun: Maverick, and on top of that, Hamm found himself getting married not too long ago. But if you Mad Men fans thought that the man formerly known as Don Draper had turned his back on television, you’d be wrong. In fact, he has two gigs slated for the 2023 TV schedule , with the first one launching pretty soon on this month’s lineup.

(Image credit: Apple)

Jon Hamm’s The Morning Show Character Is Set To Shake Up Season 3

As promised upon the announcement of The Morning Show’s big Season 3 changes , things are going to get pretty interesting. With September 13th’s big premiere event comes an intriguing new character: a “tech billionaire” named Paul Marks. Executive Producer Mimi Leder described Hamm’s character in the following terms during an interview with EW :

He's this tall, handsome, innovative genius who's gonna save the day. But of course, it's much more complicated than that. Even tech geniuses have their secrets. Alex is divorced. She's focused on her work. And then in walks Jon Hamm. And I won't say anything more than that, but it's juicy.

From the sound of it, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston are about to get pretty close in The Morning Show’s latest round of dramatics. That alone could probably keep the man’s fans satisfied, as Season 3 is set to run until November 8th, the date of Season 3’s big finale. But what if I told you that you wouldn’t have to wait too much longer past that point for your next slice of Hamm?

(Image credit: FX)

Fargo Season 5 Pits Jon Hamm Against Some Streaming Heavy Hitters

Among the various facts that make up what we know about Fargo Season 5 is the knowledge that Jon Hamm will be playing a role in the darkly comic crime anthology. As Sheriff Roy Tillman, Hamm is going to be teamed with two of the streaming landscape’s heavy hitters: Juno Temple from Ted Lasso and Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame.

With Keery playing Roy’s son “Gator,” and Temple taking on the role of a woman who’s caught the eyes of the law, there’s a lot of potential excitement ahead. Try arguing against that possibility after reading how Hamm’s sheriff is described In FX ’s official synopsis for Fargo Season 5:

A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

Adept at comedy, drama and pure menace, Jon Hamm looks like he’ll be flexing all of his acting muscles with his big fall TV season returns. Just as we promised, you won’t have to wait too long to see the results, as The Morning Show Season 3 kicks off the Season of Hamm on September 13th. Keep in mind, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to join that party.

Meanwhile, FX and Hulu viewers will be able to dive straight into Fargo Season 5, which is set to premiere a little later in the year on November 21. And of course, if you want to dig back into the bittersweet drama that is Mad Men, all seven seasons are currently streaming free with ads through Freevee.