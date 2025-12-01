New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 1 - 7)

The last month of 2025 and with it comes plenty of reasons to stay inside on the couch, where it’s warm and watch TV. Check to make sure your favorite movie franchise hasn’t jumped streaming services at the beginning of a new month. If that’s not the sort of comfort viewing you need, there are plenty of new movies on streaming as well as holiday specials and other content to keep you entertained. Here’s a look at what you might not want to miss this week.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Oh. What. Fun - December 3 (Prime Video)

‘Tis the Season for holiday movies. Every streaming service has them, and they all have new ones coming out. However, to see the most star-studded of them all, you’ll likely need a Prime Video subscription to check out Oh. What. Fun. Which stars Michelle Pfeiffer as the matriarch of a family who doesn’t appreciate everything she puts into making the holiday special until she disappears.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jay Kelly - December 5 (Netflix)

December is the last chance that studios have to get their awards season movies into theaters, but when the studio in question is Netflix, it also hits streaming nice and early This week your Netflix subscription gets you Jay Kelly, a movie that has serious awards season buzz surrounding star George Clooney and co-star Adam Sandler as an aging actor and his manager reviewing their lives.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw - December 5 (Disney+)

While Disney is better known for making live-action remakes of animated movies, when Disney picked up the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise with the 20th Century Fox purchase it shifted it to an animated series. This has clearly proven successful, as Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw marks the fourth film in the new franchise.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson - December 6 (Disney+)

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians doesn’t arrive until later in the month, so you still have time to catch up on Season 1 if you have a Disney+ subscription. If, however, you don’t have that kind of time this holiday season, Phineas and Ferb have you covered with an animated recap.

(Image credit: NFL Films)

Reality Hot Seat - December 7 (Peacock)

One of the more unique things that streaming has brought to television is alternative ways to watch their favorite shows or events. Disney has turned football games into animated experiences, and now, if you have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the football game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs with commentary from reality stars.

December still has plenty of gifts for streaming fans in the coming weeks. From the new season of Percy Jackson to the streaming premiere of Rian Johnson’s new Knives Out mystery on Netflix, it looks like there will be something under the tree for all of us before the year closes out.