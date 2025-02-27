After The Recruit Dropped From Netflix's Top 10, Here's What Noah Centineo Told Us About The Subscribers Who 'Broke The Internet'
Noah Centineo's The Recruit was doing quite well for a time.
Noah Centineo's big break in the streaming scene came with Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, followed by its two sequels, but he went in a very different for his next project for the streamer. The Recruit is an action-packed drama that quickly generated buzz with its first season in 2022, and even helped dethrone Wednesday from the #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 that year. Season 2 released earlier in the 2025 TV schedule and placed The Recruit back on that Top 10 list, but Centineo's show has since dropped off.
I spoke with Centineo at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta this month while his show was still ranking at #3, and he opened up about so many people using their access to a Netflix subscription. The actor, who found the time to appear in XO, Kitty while filming The Recruit, shared:
I can't say that I expected Noah Centineo to cite the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, but fans had a lot to say about the tech problems that basically – to quote The Recruit leading man – "broke the internet." While Season 2 of his show didn't quite reach internet-breaking levels of viewership, it did rank at toward the top for a time, and holding the #3 spot more than a week after going live isn't too shabby with how quickly Netflix releases content. He went on:
At the time of writing, Netflix hasn't announced a renewal or a cancellation for The Recruit, so the future remains unclear. The actor was enthusiastic about wanting to play lawyer-turned-CIA asset Owen Hendricks in a third season, though, and creator Alexi Hawley has plenty of experience with long-running shows after creating The Rookie (now in Season 7) and working as executive producer on Castle (which ran for eight seasons).
Centineo had an existing fanbase thanks to the To All the Boys franchise that he starred in opposite Lana Condor between 2018 - 2021. Given that he was receiving SCAD TVfest's Distinguished Performance Award, I asked how it feels for him to have found success in going in a completely different direction with The Recruit:
For now, it's a waiting game to find out if Centineo will get a third season of The Recruit. Season 2 did well in the weeks following its debut in January, but Netflix also has a long list of cancellations, most of which happened after shows' first or second seasons. That certainly doesn't mean The Recruit is doomed just because it hasn't been renewed yet, and Centineo expressed high hopes when speaking to press at TVfest.
And there are still two full seasons to enjoy as the wait continues. Or, if you're more in the mood for a rom-com, you can give any or all of the To All the Boys movies a shot as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Nat Geo's No Taste Like Home Series Premiere Showcased Florence Pugh's Family, Host Antoni Porowski Told Us What He Was 'Obsessed With' While Filming
'I See Where This Is Going': Found's Brett Dalton Addresses Fans Who Suspect Trent Is A Bad Guy, And I Get It After Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.