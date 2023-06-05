The Rings Of Power’s Sophia Nomvete Recalls Racist Backlash She Faced Over Her Casting, Says She Was ‘Most Attacked’ Star
The LOTR star is detailing her experiences.
The Lord of the Rings franchise expanded in 2022, thanks to the fantasy series The Rings of Power. The series, which is available to stream using a Prime Video subscription, honored what fans know about the mythical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien decades ago. However, it also expanded upon it and switched things up a bit. Arguably the biggest way it added to the lore was by introducing dwarves and elves played by actors of color. Sophia Nomvete played a member of the former group of Middle-earth denizens and, unfortunately, she experienced racist blacklash over her casting. Nomvete has since opened up about her experiences with the negativity, saying that she was the “most attacked” star of the show.
As was the case with many of her Rings of Power castmates, Sophia Nomvete’s hiring was announced in January 2020 and, as the premiere drew closer photos of her character, Princess Disa, were released by the streamer. A number of fans took to social media to express their pleasure in seeing a dwarf played by a woman of color, while others lashed out at the decision. Nomvete got candid about the blowback amid THR's Raising Our Voices luncheon. She joked that at least one of the negative comments was “polite,” while many others were just downright inflammatory:
I think I speak for a number of people when I say that I’m glad the up-and-coming actress stood her ground and didn’t allow herself to get discouraged. This partially because she can see the broader implications that her casting in such a high-profile show like The Rings of Power can have. She went on to explain how her casting serves as an “act of defiance” that’s much-need within the entertainment industry:
This has been said more than a few times over the past several years, but I’ll say it again: representation matters. Quite frankly, a lot of people of color (like myself) have been eager to see actors who look like them in a wide variety of productions and not just one or two genres. Sophia Nomvete seems to understand that her role in a Lord of the Rings production will mean a lot to individuals who have yet to feel seen within high fantasy. She’s showing no signs of backing down, especially if she's helping future generations:
Of course, as alluded to, the Wednesday alum isn’t the only star to have faced harsh reactions from some of the public. Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Córdova – who plays the elven warrior Arondir – has also detailed the “vicious” backlash he’s received. He most recently noted that “the voices were sp loud,” but he moved forward and crafted an elf that looked like him and honored other actors who’ve played those roles.
While it’s been sad to see such vitriol arise from these strong castings, the positivity that Sophia Nomvete and more have received has been sweet to see. Orlando Bloom lent his support to Ismael Cruz Córdova amid the controversy. Also standing up for the group was Elijah Wood, Sean Astin and their fellow Hobbit actors. Nomvete, Córdova and their peers have earned their places in this industry and definitely do not deserve to be attacked.
Sophia Nomvete will return alongside her co-stars for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, which is expected to premiere in 2024. In the meantime, scan CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule for other excellent viewing options.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV.
