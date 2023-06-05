The Rings Of Power’s Sophia Nomvete Recalls Racist Backlash She Faced Over Her Casting, Says She Was ‘Most Attacked’ Star

The Lord of the Rings franchise expanded in 2022, thanks to the fantasy series The Rings of Power . The series, which is available to stream using a Prime Video subscription , honored what fans know about the mythical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien decades ago. However, it also expanded upon it and switched things up a bit. Arguably the biggest way it added to the lore was by introducing dwarves and elves played by actors of color. Sophia Nomvete played a member of the former group of Middle-earth denizens and, unfortunately, she experienced racist blacklash over her casting. Nomvete has since opened up about her experiences with the negativity, saying that she was the “most attacked” star of the show.

As was the case with many of her Rings of Power castmates , Sophia Nomvete’s hiring was announced in January 2020 and, as the premiere drew closer photos of her character, Princess Disa, were released by the streamer. A number of fans took to social media to express their pleasure in seeing a dwarf played by a woman of color, while others lashed out at the decision. Nomvete got candid about the blowback amid THR's Raising Our Voices luncheon. She joked that at least one of the negative comments was “polite,” while many others were just downright inflammatory:

When the announcement came out and pictures went up about just our faces of who we were playing, I was statistically the most attacked castmember of the entire show. There were N-bombs, I had no place here. ‘You’re too fat, you’re too black. Why are you here?’ I had one that was actually very polite, who said, ‘I’m sure that you’re a wonderful actress and a really lovely person. I just, I don’t think you should be part of this, it’s not right. If you could potentially just send a letter to Amazon with your resignation, I’d be very grateful.' I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to do that, I can’t.’ I can’t afford to resign for you, so sadly I’m here to stay.

I think I speak for a number of people when I say that I’m glad the up-and-coming actress stood her ground and didn’t allow herself to get discouraged. This partially because she can see the broader implications that her casting in such a high-profile show like The Rings of Power can have. She went on to explain how her casting serves as an “act of defiance” that’s much-need within the entertainment industry:

I realized that my place in this show is not just a celebration, it is an act of defiance against a reality that is simply not true, which is that we have no place on screens or in fantasy spaces. … I realized that for her, and for the future of our industry and the generation, it is a must that I stand in my power and my light and do as much as I can with this character.

This has been said more than a few times over the past several years, but I’ll say it again: representation matters. Quite frankly, a lot of people of color (like myself) have been eager to see actors who look like them in a wide variety of productions and not just one or two genres. Sophia Nomvete seems to understand that her role in a Lord of the Rings production will mean a lot to individuals who have yet to feel seen within high fantasy. She’s showing no signs of backing down, especially if she's helping future generations:

I went through the seven stages of grief by reading some of the comments, and then understood the assignment. I understood the assignment, and that was to help people understand and to embrace them and love them — you would never disregard a child if they were scared. They’re scared. They’re frightened because they haven’t seen us before. So in that moment and throughout this show, I’ve made it my mission to ease their fear, and to let them understand and to help educate them that it’s OK, that we can tell a story, that we can be here and the show will be better for it, that our industry and our world will be better for it.

Of course, as alluded to, the Wednesday alum isn’t the only star to have faced harsh reactions from some of the public. Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Córdova – who plays the elven warrior Arondir – has also detailed the “vicious” backlash he’s received. He most recently noted that “the voices were sp loud,” but he moved forward and crafted an elf that looked like him and honored other actors who’ve played those roles.

While it’s been sad to see such vitriol arise from these strong castings, the positivity that Sophia Nomvete and more have received has been sweet to see. Orlando Bloom lent his support to Ismael Cruz Córdova amid the controversy. Also standing up for the group was Elijah Wood , Sean Astin and their fellow Hobbit actors. Nomvete, Córdova and their peers have earned their places in this industry and definitely do not deserve to be attacked.