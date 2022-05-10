Chris Evans Announces That His Gray Man 'Stache Is Gone, Posts Before And After Pictures

The latest movie from directors Joe and Anthony Russo has been slowly unraveling information on to the public. So far, all we have is a reel of The Gray Man footage from the company's upcoming originals, as well as some badass images of its stars, including Chris Evans and Ana de Armas . The latest released photo revealed that while Chris Evans had to don a mustache for his new role in The Gray Man, he now fashions a clean-shaved face.

Chris Evans is one member of The Gray Man 's ensemble cast , with the Netflix movie being based on the same-named Mark Greaney novel. Evans shared before-and after photos on Twitter, first of himself in character wearing a full-on mustache, and then without any hair on his face.

Before and after #thegrayman#lloydhansen pic.twitter.com/U2loFzOi0fMay 9, 2022 See more

The Captain America actor will be playing Lloyd Hansen, who has placed a bounty on his former colleague’s head, a CIA operative named Court Gentry, played by Ryan Gosling, who is on the run after uncovering dark secrets about his agency. This new role of Evans is apparently nothing like the Marvel superhero we’re used to seeing him perform. Instead of fighting crime with a red, white and blue shield, we’ll now be seeing him as a mustache-wearing villain. This will definitely be a different spin for Chris Evans, as he tends to have a reputation for playing good guys, although he does have prior baddie experience from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Knives Out. Hey, he’ll still be playing a good guy in the Buzz Lightyear spinoff , but at least another turn to villainy gives him a chance to flex a different kind of acting muscles.

So with Chris Evans introducing his upper lip to his razor, that must mean that filming is done for the Netflix original. Given that the Russo Brothers celebrated the end of filming with a beastly yell, a lot of work must have gone into the making of this film to finally be relieved to be done with it. The Gray Man has a costly budget of at least $200 million, making it the most expensive Netflix film ever made yet. With Netflix originals normally being a hit or miss, I’d like to hope that this upcoming Netflix film will be worth the moola it cost to make.

Among the other things we know about The Gray Man is that there have been numerous attempts to make this film over the course of 10 years. After a lot of recasting like Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron departing from The Gray Man, it would be several years before Netflix took hold of the project. Cameras started rolling on The Gray Man on March 16, 2021, with filming locations ranging from California to European destinations.