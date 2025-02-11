The Traitors’ Bob The Drag Queen Reveals Which Zac Efron Movies Led Him To Call Him ‘Not A Good' Actor At The Round Table

In just a few short years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on the air. The campy competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has had some truly iconic moments during Season 3, including when Zac Efron caught some strays by Bob The Drag Queen at the Round Table. And now we now which of the actor's movies the Drag Race winner was referencing when saying Efron wasn't a good actor.

While some fans are still figuring out how to watch The Traitors Season 3, I'm recovering with the twists, turns, and viral moments that have come out of the new season. Bob The Drag Queen's shade at Zac Efron is high up on that list, and when speaking with EW about the show, he revealed that he'd only previously seen High School Musical and Baywatch before making those comments. The We're Here star clarified his feelings for Efron, offering:

I actually don't have any vitriol for Zac Efron. I just really wanted to be biting in the moment.

Biting is one word for this iconic exchange, which went viral online shortly after the episode aired. Although if he was judging Efron's talent by those two projects in particularly, it might be understandable that Bob doesn't think Zac is the Meryl Streep of his generation.

There's seemingly no hard feelings between Bob The Drag Queen and Dylan Efron, who have posted social media content together after the episode where Zac was roped into The Traitors. Later in the same interview, Bob spoke about the 37 year-old's more recent movie roles, offering:

I haven't watched any Zac Efron films since I said that, but I've been told to watch Iron Claw, so maybe I'll give it a check, I'll give it a once over.

Indeed, The Iron Claw got a ton of praise upon its release, especially for the performances given by both Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. While he might not have gotten an Academy Award nomination for his performance, it shows how far he's come from his days playing Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

While Bob The Drag Queen was the first Traitor voted off this season, his influence is still being felt. We'll just have to wait and see how many more times the RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite gets name dropped throughout the rest of the season.