TikTok Just Had My Favorite Take On The Traitors Season 3 Yet (And Yes, Zac Efron And Bob The Drag Queen Are Involved)

The third season of the U.S. version of The Traitors has been at the top of my 2025 TV schedule priorities. So far, this season has consistently baffled and stunned viewers like myself, as the Alan Cummings-hosted show delivers jaw-dropping moments with each episode. Now, a TikTok user has one of my favorite takes on a Season 3 moment. And you likely won't be surprised to know Bob The Drag Queen and Zac Efron are linked to it.

Peacock subscription holders have seen the Traitors Season 3 cast continue to prove that while this streaming original is batty, it’s one of the best reality shows right now. A key moment that really lends credibility to that is the initial showdown between Bob The Drag Queen and Zac Efron’s younger brother, Dylan, at the infamous round table. The 32-year-old shared that he thought BTDQ would make a great traitor because of his impressive acting abilities.

Dylan Efron noted that he knew how actors act because of his older brother, Zac. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum clapped back, saying that the younger Efron wouldn’t know acting all that well because his older brother isn’t very good. Now, a TikTok user named hshawyer has brought up an important counterpoint to the We’re Here alum’s opinion about Zac’s abilities. The video below throws it back to the iconic franchise that launched the fan-favorite actor’s career:

While I’ll always be rooting for Bob The Drag Queen, the Efron comment surprised me, although it did seem like it was an in-the-moment reaction. I'd like to think that if BTDQ saw this video, he’d have a good laugh and reconsider. After all, the Iron Claw alum has taken on plenty of diverse and interesting projects across multiple genres.

And, even though many of his performances have been met with varied opinions, Zac Efron has continued to hold his own in Hollywood. Let’s not forget, as noted by this TikToker, Efron's breakthrough film series, High School Musical, established him as a triple threat -- someone who could act, dance and sing. Personally, I’d kill for a lip-sync battle between Efron and Bob The Drag Queen to settle these comments once and for all. That aside, kudos to hshawyer for sharing this awesome take.

What I did love about that face-off was that the Doctor Odysessy actor’s drag name for the Great Global Clean Up alum–Miss Guided. Additionally, I appreciate that Dylan Efron has already added it to his Instagram profile. Oddly enough, I thought this was going to be the most sloppy Traitors play but soon found out, it was just the tip of the iceberg for the actual Traitors crew.

As fans near Episode 7, it feels like the show has already been through a few mini-seasons, and it's in large part due to the remaining trio of traitors. It's been absolutely bonkers, given Tom Sandoval’s many theories, Boston Rob's reality TV return and tear through Ardross Castle and two-thirds of the Bambis and more. While I must sometimes gather myself due to the continued onslaught of chaos, I can't look away, even though I can't get over that weird confessional filter.

With the cast of The Traitors continuing to show off different sides of themselves, I'm hopeful that more TikTokers share great takes that spark discussions on social media. As for now, this Bob The Drag Queen and Zac Efron comment ranks at the top of the list for me. With all that in mind, do yourself a favor and check out new episodes of the show when they hit Peacock on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.