The Traitors Had Another Wild Episode, And There Are So Many Funny Phaedra Memes

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

Hardcore reality TV fans are eating right now, as stars from the best reality TV shows united to make up the cast of The Traitors Season 2. New episodes air every Thursday with a Peacock subscription, and we're already gearing up for the finale. We've seen the three original Traitors voted off in quick succession, and the most recent episode saw the end of Phaedra Parks' game. But while she's gone from the game, the Phaedra memes are hilarious.

While newcomers are still figuring out how to watch The Traitors Season 2, hardcore fans are gearing up for the finale. While Phaedra feuded with Parvati and Dan, she provided countless hilarious soundbites throughout her on the show, including the iconic "Not Ekin-Su" comment. And despite officially being evicted from the castle, the responses on Twitter are still all about her. Case in point, one tweet joking about how much she's loved the food while filming.

I know Phaedra missed that castle food as soon as she left the Traitors castle. Lol#TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/55diiG6qg9March 1, 2024 See more

This became a delightful running gag throughout The Traitors this season. Every episode sees the contestants have breakfast together, as they figured out who was murdered the night before. During the majority of these sequences, Phaedra can be seen thoroughly enjoying her food, and even asking for things like boiled eggs freshly after it was revealed who was eliminated.

While Phaedra played the game hard, she also made great TV simply because of her personality. And the Real Housewives alum's love for the food on The Traitors is just one way the audience fell in love with her this season. Another meme joked about this:

Everybody on #Traitors freaking out and gasping every Murder Morning.Phaedra: pic.twitter.com/s6T8HZfDahMarch 1, 2024 See more

Fans also loved the showmance Phaedra shared with The Challenge's C.T.. They were attached at the hip for most of the game, although he eventually turned on her and voted her out...twice. Still, they continued to be adorable at the most recent Round Table, as another fan pointed out:

"I think you came on here to be the opposite of what you are in real life — and I think you're the best Traitor we've seen yet."Why am I swooning?! The faces they made at one another?! I'm not okay! 😍 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/HSTvIc0TpzMarch 1, 2024 See more

In the end, Phaedra almost made it to the end, but suspicions got too high and there was nowhere else to point the blame. There's currently only one Traitor left in the game, so things are looking good for the Faithful. But tributes to Phaedra's game and personality are rolling in. Case in point:

The most fabulous, faithful traitor to ever be on the show! Phaedra is tv gold and I fell in love with her all over again watching her on this show. She also gave us so many new Phaedra-isms to add to our list. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/XdAPshVZcrMarch 1, 2024 See more

As previously mentioned, it's all up to Kate Chastain to try and survive the final days of The Traitors as the only murdering one left. She seemingly has a good chance to win the entire pot of money, if she can manage to keep Faithfuls like MJ and Sandra off her trail.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays at 9PM EST. While we wait for the finale to air, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.