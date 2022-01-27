A Vampire Diaries Reunion Is Coming To Julie Plec's New Comic Book Series

It’s been nearly five years since The Vampire Diaries wrapped up its long and winding story after eight seasons, but it looks like a reunion of sorts is in the works on creator Julie Plec’s new streaming project. Plec and her TVD co-creator Kevin Williamson have landed a straight-to-series order for a brand new comic book series.

According to Deadline, the duo is creating a TV adaptation of Ryan Parrott’s comic book, Dead Day. Both Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will serve as co-showrunners and writers on the series, which is set to stream on Peacock. Dead Day follows a group of characters who go through, well, Dead Day. So, what is Dead Day? It's when the dead come back for one night only for a last hurrah. Sounds like the type of supernatural content Plec and co. would crush.

Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson worked together on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries for the entirety of the show’s eight-season run. Plec is currently still keeping the TVD franchise alive with spin-off Legacies, which she created, executive produced, and serves as co-showrunner, though don't count on another spin-off any time soon. Williamson, meanwhile, served as executive producer on the recently released Scream movie, which he was thrilled about, and worked on the previous four in the franchise, but it looks like he has a slot in his schedule to re-team with his old TV co-creator.

This isn’t the first project that Plec is developing for Peacock. Last year, it was announced that she will be adapting the Vampire Academy young adult book series for a scripted live-action drama for the NBCUniversal streamer. Just like Dead Day, Vampire Academy received a straight-to-series order. Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who many TVD fans will remember as Sheriff Forbes, will serve as writers on Vampire Academy, so there's a TVD connection for fans there as well.

With this new Peacock series finally reuniting the two The Vampire Diaries co-creators, hopefully there will be some Easter eggs that eagle-eyed fans will spot. While there is no news yet on who will be cast in Dead Day, perhaps there will be an appearance or two from a TVD actor so we get another reunion? That would definitely be a dream come true, but it’s too early to tell who else will be involved.

There is no word on when Dead Day is expected to premiere on Peacock, but more news will likely come out in the coming months. In the meantime, Julie Plec is still keeping busy on The Vampire Diaries front, as Legacies is currently airing its fourth season. The show is on hiatus, but with there already being questions following the midseason finale, fans should be champing at the bit to see that show return, and it should give us something to look forward to while we wait for Dead Day.

Fingers crossed that we get more information on Dead Day soon, because it seems like an interesting series. While waiting, don’t miss the return of Legacies on Thursday, Feb. 24 on The CW and the new Scream in theaters now. Plus, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV premiere dates to see what else to catch in the meantime.