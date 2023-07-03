The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra Looked Incredible At The Season 3 Premiere But It’s Her Message For The Fans That’s Sweetest

I imagine that heading out to celebrate the debut of a new season of the television series an actor spent months of hard work on is a pretty big occasion. While not every show gets a splashy red carpet premiere, ones as big as The Witcher certainly do. As everyone with a Netflix subscription knows, the fantasy drama has been a huge hit since its first season, with viewers eagerly awaiting each new entry, despite some complaints about how closely it does or doesn’t adhere to the books it’s based on. Now, star Anya Chalotra has shown us how incredible she looked at the Season 3 premiere, but it’s her message to fans that’s really the sweetest.

What Did The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Wear To The Season 3 Premiere And What Did She Say To Fans?

Even though subscribers have watched The Witcher in droves since the first season, there have been more than a few issues that fans have had with the content of the series. This goes from the separate timeline confusion of Season 1, to fan blowback about Yennefer’s betrayal of Ciri and Geralt in Season 2 , and what’s transpired since we found out in October 2022 that Season 3 would be the last for star Henry Cavill . So, while showing off her gorgeous look for the premiere of the newest season on Instagram , it makes sense that Chalotra would have some lovely words of thanks for everyone who’s stuck with the show. Take a look!

Ooooh! OK, let’s talk about this outfit a bit first. We’ve absolutely seen Yen in some slinky looks in the first two seasons, but I don’t think she ever went for a two-piece gown. In fact, that’s not something we see a lot of in general when it comes to red carpet attire. This means that Chalotra’s decision to go for a corset-like strapless top with large rosettes decorating each bra cup and a liquid-like long skirt with a train, both in black, was an amazingly intriguing choice.

As noted, we’ve seen her look lovely before, but the best part may be her using this opportunity to show how much she appreciates the crew, her fellow cast members, and, of course, the people who made a third season possible: the fans. Her shoutout “to everyone who’s supported us and watching right now” shows that she realizes how important it is to have the audience on their side, whether they sometimes dislike the direction of the series or not.

Obviously, the biggest news in the world of The Witcher will continue to be the loss of Cavill after the third season , with him electing to hand his role as Geralt over to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4 and whatever might come after. The departure made lots of fans angry to the point of signing a petition , which asked for him to be brought back and for the writers to be fired instead, because there are rumors that they actively disliked Andrzej Sapkowski’s books and that was the sticking point which led him to abandon the action-packed fantasy .

Though Cavill hasn’t gone into detail (and may never) about why he left, it’s clear that it’s a major event for those who work on the show as well. Chalotra herself recently told The Telegraph (via The Independent ) that the “news was hard to take because he’s family,” and noted “we’re going to feel that loss” because of working together for five years, while pointing out the dedication she saw from his work.