This TikTok Of Millie Bobby Brown Revealing Her Incredible Number Of Animals Is Going Viral, And I Can't Get Enough

We all know that Millie Bobby Brown loves to wow us with her excellent performances and loves her significant other Jake Bongiovi, whom she plans to marry . One thing you may not know about the Stranger Things star is she loves animals. As for how much, a viral TikTok had the 19-year-old star revealing the incredible number of animals she has, and I can’t get enough.

Being in the company of animals truly is the best way to soothe your soul. Millie Bobby Brown can advocate for that as she lists in a viral TikTok video the large number of pets she has. Take a look at BBC Radio ’s interview with the Enola Holmes star, and be as amazed as I was hearing just how many pets she has.

Hearing exactly how many different domestic and farm pets Millie Bobby Brown has makes me feel like a major slacker for only taking care of a golden retriever. If you need a refresher, Brown is the proud owner of eight dogs, four cats, a donkey, a sheep, a pony, a bunny, and three goats. That’s 19 pets! And that really is a magical number for the young actress as she’s 19 years old now, and she recently published her debut novel Nineteen Steps. In fact, she even posted a photo on Instagram of herself reading her page-turner to one of her dogs. She might need to include this number in her life more often.

With 1.5 million likes and over 9 million views on TikTok, social media users are over the moon about the massive number of pets Millie Bobby Brown has. Many fans have been praising her for taking care of so many animals, and some joked that she basically has a whole farm.

Not only has the Damsel actress used this interview to show what an animal lover she is, but her Instagram is filled with posts that are trying to help dogs find permanent homes. For example, she made one post back in August telling the story of a dog named Chloe and how to go about adopting her. It’s very inspirational how she’s using her popularity to help animals in need.

As the British actress has 63.7 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say she’s a popular social media figure. At the same time, Brown still felt the need to cut back on social media so that she could maintain some privacy in her life. It makes sense as reports of her engagement led to mixed reactions from fans, and growing up in the public eye is no easy task.

The Godzilla actress said she felt a lot better not getting so personal anymore on social media as it increased her confidence and gave her more “mental freedom.” By posting on her Instagram feed what she truly cares about, she’s getting control over what fans know about her life, and she's helping so many animals find loving homes.