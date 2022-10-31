Tim Allen Reveals The Advice He Gave His Daughter While They Worked On Disney+’s The Santa Clauses

The holiday season is almost here, and we're getting even closer to be reunited with Tim Allen’s Santa Claus! The new trailer for The Santa Clauses was recently released, and gave fans a fun look at what they can expect from this new yuletide adventure, which features plenty of familiar faces from Disney's beloved film trilogy. But also joining the fray this time around is Allen’s real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who plays his on-screen child as well. And as a dad and actor, the Last Man Standing star had a bit of advice for his kid.

Tim Allen discussed the upcoming limited series with People and opened up about what it’s been like to return to his iconic role. Allen also mentioned that he gave his daughter and fellow Santa Clauses cast member a key piece of advice when it comes to the roles that people play on the set of any production. And these words will surely guide her as she continues her acting career:

The advice I gave to my daughter Elizabeth is that the writers, producers, and crew have the most important roles on a production. Being an actor is a wonderful craft, but we are just a part of a teamwork experience.

While the father and daughter duo likely had a fun time on set together, it’s also to hear that Tim Allen made sure Elizabeth Allen-Dick understands the value of collaboration when it comes to a production. Working on any kind of set isn't exactly easy, especially when it's the set of such a high-profile production. Teamwork is key, and it's definitely good for young performers to know that.

In The Santa Clauses, Elizabeth Allen-Dick plays Sandra, the youngest child of Scott and Carol Calvin. Fans may remember that the couple also had a son named Buddy, who was born at the very end of The Santa Clause 3. Austin Kane will portray the now-grown-up Buddy, who goes by Cal. Of course, Scott’s other son, Charlie, will be in the series, with the trailer confirming that Eric Lloyd will reprise the role.

This isn't the first time Tim Allen has opened up working with his daughter on the limited series. He praised her and revealed that the collaboration was a life-changing experience for him. They certainly wouldn't be the first set of relatives to act alongside each other in a movie or TV show. But the idea of the two playing off each other in the holiday-centric franchise is sweet.

The Santa Clauses was announced at the beginning of the year, and it seemed that Disney+ wasted no time in putting the show into production in time for the holiday season. With fan-favorites returning, including David Krumholtz as Bernard, this series should end up being quite satisfying for longtime fans. The show will see Tim Allen’s Scott retire as Santa, and he sets off to find the perfect replacement before it’s too late. Allen seems to have slid right back into the part of St. Nick, and it'll be exciting to see what Elizabeth Allen-Dick brings to the (Christmas) party.

The Santa Clauses will drop its first two episodes on Wednesday, November 16