Tim Allen Shares First Look Back On The Set For The Santa Clause, And Christmas Can't Come Soon Enough

There have been so many Santa Clause movies that it’s hard to keep them all straight, but many ‘90s kids out there likely still have Tim Allen's clear in their mind as the Santa who reigns supreme - or, at least I do. The Santa Clause came out back in 1994 and brought along with it some major Christmas magic. Now, Allen is back at it for this generation of kids, as he's reprising the role for a new Disney+ limited series that continues his Santa Clause franchise called The Clauses. He's now sharing a first look at his return to set, and it has me so stoked for Christmas.

It’s been a while since I’ve anxiously waited on Ol' St. Nick to bring me presents, but I’m all about the gift of Tim Allen jumping back into his Santa suit, especially after he just shared a peek at Santa’s office. Allen shared the nostalgic snapshot on Twitter , and longtime fans of the yuletide franchise are sure to get all of the feels as a result. Take a look for yourself in the post below:

Might just be a photo of Santa’s office but don’t tell anyone…. pic.twitter.com/57srzJzOOcMay 4, 2022 See more

The stained glass windows and intricate woodwork are seriously magical, and I wouldn’t expect Santa’s office to look any different. Disney's version of the North Pole was just as astonishing back in the ‘90s, and I honestly can’t wait what else the set of the Disney+ limited series has in store for us as far as magical atmospheres are concerned.

It doesn’t look like I'm the only one who can’t wait for Christmas, either, as the comment section of the actor's post is full of people chomping at the bit for him to don that snowy white beard once more. Since it's been been almost 20 years since the Last Man Standing star has taken up the jolly role, it’s reasonable that most fans would be anxious about his return. Some are just admiring the office for the glorious space that it is, saying that they would love to have such a space at the North Pole.

While it’s certainly exciting that we’ll be able to see Tim Allen back in the role of Santa, he’s not the only OG The Santa Clause cast member viewers can look forward to seeing in the The Clauses. Familiar face Elizabeth Mitchell will also be returning and reprising her role as Mrs. Claus that she played in the film series' second and third installments. So far, the two are the only returning names confirmed for the cast.