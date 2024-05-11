Tom Brady Was Apparently Legit Upset About One Joke During His Netflix Roast
It sounds like he really didn't like one specific quip.
The Netflix-produced Roast of Tom Brady definitely delivered on its promise, which was to skewer one of the most iconic athletes of all time. Those who’ve checked out the highlights of Brady’s roast surely know that the stars on the dais pulled no punches. And the former footballer himself seemed to take it all in stride. However, there was one crack that some thought truly rubbed the star the wrong way. Now, Andrew Schulz, one of the roasters of that night, is sharing his belief as to why Brady was indeed legitimately upset over what was said.
The jokes were flying fast and furiously at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last weekend, when a host of stars, press members and more gathered to witness the ex-New England Patriot get taken to task. During Jeff Ross’ set, the comic recalled the long-told story about Tom Brady walking into the office of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, telling him, “I’m the best decision your organization has ever made.” After Ross made that statement, he added the quip, “Would you like a massage?” Brady himself then got up and said to Ross, “Don’t say that shit again.” That barb referred to a 2019 incident in which Kraft (who was at the roast) was arrested for soliciting prostitution at a spa in Florida.
Jeff Ross appeared on The Rich Eisen Show following that night and stated (via YouTube) that there was “no way” the seven-time Super Bowl champion took the barb seriously. Additionally, Ross said that the owner himself “loved” it and that they had a “great talk” after it happened. However, Andrew Schulz, while speaking on the FLAGRANT podcast, says the displeasure on the athlete’s part was “100% real.” Schulz went on to explain that it stems from a pre-show stipulation present to the night's performers:
Andrew Schulz went on to share his recollection of the exact moment that Tom Brady stepped in during the Ricky Stanicky cast member’s set. While discussing the “alpha ass move” on the former quarterback’s part, Schulz also discussed the relationship between Brady and his former employer:
What can be said is that the “massage” joke garnered a massive crowd reaction during the roast. The same is true of zingers from the likes of Andrew Schulz, Nikki Glaser and Kevin Hart, who went hard with their jabs. It was probably a given that at least one might garner a true side eye or two. Tom Brady has yet to speak out on that moment himself but, based on his reaction to Jeff Ross’ joke, one does get the feeling that he quickly wanted to squash any additional “massage” material.
The Roast of Tom Brady is still available to stream with a Netflix subscription (though without the booing of Kim Kardashian). Fans looking for other comedic productions can find them on the 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.