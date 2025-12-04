Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Hallway’ Of Christmas Trees, And Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Comment
She decked those halls.
You can always count on the Kardashian-Jenner family members to go all-out when there’s something to celebrate, whether that’s Khloé and Kourtney seemingly throwing entire pumpkin patches into their Halloween decorations or Kim going full Die Another Day for Kris Jenner’s 007-themed birthday. Christmas, however, is a whole different beast, and many fans had the same thought as the SKIMS boss unveiled her tree-lined hallway.
Kim Kardashian really ups her game during the holidays, hiring a pianist to play music for her children and coming up with unique ideas like using SKIMS T-shirts as wrapping paper. This year is no different, as she posted a video to Instagram Stories showing dozens of Christmas trees wrapped in white lights lining the sides of her hallway:
The live piano music was back, providing a serene soundtrack for the star of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) to show off her elaborate display, complete with a couple of elves hiding in the trees. It was kind of like walking through an indoor winter wonderland, as she described the scene to her followers, saying:
Does that mean that at least some of those trees are real? If so, keeping those things watered this month is going to be a big addition to someone’s job. Maybe she just broke out the pine-scented candles — it’s not the same, but it gets the job done.
Some fans were quick to call out the billionaire for her over-the-top display, pointing out how many people are struggling financially. However, there were also a lot of comments circulating about the lack of innovation in her holiday decor from year to year. People wrote:
- It’s looks the same every year, sorry Kim 😂 – theblacklawyerspodcast
- Look like this every year 🤣 – jaysofresh
- It looks the same EVERY YEAR Kim!! – brittany_nicholen
- It’s the same every year. We don’t care – crystalml
- Looks like last yr and the yr before that 😂🤷🏻♀️– li_li__777
- every year is the same 😢w her – yevanyberry177
- SAME ONES EVERY YEAR OUT THE GARAGE – king_of_kings_crown_me__
Indeed, we’ve seen this scene before, at least for the past two Christmases, if my memory is correct, so I guess if the All’s Fair star really is reusing the same trees as years past (and not just the concept), that pours water on my live-tree theory (and scores a big win for pine-scented candles).
It also seems like that would be the most economical way to go, because as someone who’s rumored to have spent $10,000 to decorate her house for the holidays, it would be nice to know she’s getting more than one use out of the items.
Speaking of Kim Kardashian’s spending, though, some fans asked a really good question about keeping an entire forest lit up in the house for the month of December, writing:
- I just want to know how much her power bill is 👀 – star_boy_slim
- Girl, how much is that light bill gonna be? – zellswag
That is a really valid question, but I suppose injecting her home with these snowy holiday vibes is worth it to give North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm memories like this. I honestly doubt Kim is sweating too much over the electric bill.
You may not agree with the outlandish display of wealth, or you may be ready to see something different from the reality star, but you’d have to admit Kim Kardashian’s house actually looks amazing. See what else she and her family are up to, with new episodes of The Kardashians Season 7 dropping on Hulu each Thursday.
