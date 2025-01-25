Tom Sandoval Finally Responded After Chrishell Stause And Wells Adams Called Him Out For Pit Stains On The Traitors Season 3
"At least I can laugh about it now..."
One of the most fun shows on the 2025 TV schedule is definitely Season 3 of The Traitors, where a group of reality stars have to be extremely eagle-eyed to spot the faithfuls from the traitors. A few weeks ago, when audiences were watching the premiere episodes of the reality murder mystery show, they hilariously noticed Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval had some massive pit stains at breakfast, and of course, it went viral. Now, Sandoval has spoken up after two other contestants commented about it.
What Was Going On With Tom Sandoval And Those Pit Stains?
During the first breakfast after the traitors committed their first “murder” in the castle, fans noticed Tom Sandoval was rocking some major pit stains early in the day. Check out one of the reactions to the moment:
the 10am pit stains 😭😭😭 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/qPmCbGhSSzJanuary 10, 2025
Along with being talked about for how he reacted after Alan Cumming deviously picked the traitors, during episode 2, Tom Sandoval walked into breakfast with a neon green cardigan over a grey shirt that he ended up taking off. It revealed some deep pit stains that started a hubbub on social media. Here’s how Sandoval explained it:
Can we cut him some slack now? While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Sandoval explained a hellish travel situation from the States to the Scottish Highlands for the premiere episodes of The Traitors. Per the reality star, the airline lost his luggage while en route, and he didn’t arrive until the second day of filming. The wardrobe department came in clutch with clothes for him, but apparently that sweater was a little too cozy. As he continued:
Hey, we can probably all say we’ve had that moment where we dress for the wrong weather and get all sweaty, and that seems to be what happened for Tom Sandoval after being handed a wool sweater for his first The Traitors breakfast.
What Chrishell Stause And Wells Adams Had Said About It
Since the pit stain moment, a few of the stars of The Traitors have talked about it. When on Watch What Happens Live last week, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause said this:
Whether you’re a longtime viewer of the show, or just getting into The Traitors, a notable part of this season has definitely been regarding Chrishell and Tom’s awkward relationship. After Bob The Drag Queen was shockingly taken down by his fellow traitor last week, and another faithful was voted off in Nikki, the pair are still in the game.
Otherwise, Wells Adams also said this to Parade of the pit stains:
Wells didn’t notice it in the castle while the moment was happening, but what a funny quip about the viral moment.
You can catch up on The Traitors with a Peacock subscription now, and look forward to more episodes on Thursdays that will hopefully lead to more wildly entertaining viral moments like this one.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.