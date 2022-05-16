Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tied The Knot For Real This Time (And Looks Like Scott Watched The Kids)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married! After a post-Grammy Awards celebration a month ago in Las Vegas, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony led by an Elvis impersonator . The reality star later revealed they hadn’t secured a marriage license, saying “practice makes perfect.” Well, wedding No. 2 took place on Sunday, May 15, at a Santa Barbera courthouse ahead of a bigger public ceremony to be held at a later date in Italy. A couple of family members appeared to be in attendance, but not the happy couple’s children, as it looks like Kourtney’s trio spent the day with their father Scott Disick.

The vibe for Kravis’ second “I do,” was traditional, as Kourtney Kardashian wore a knee-length white dress and a veil, and the Blink 182 drummer rocked an all-black tuxedo. TMZ reports they filled out all the paperwork needed to make their union legal ahead of an Italian ceremony that will take place “in the near future.” They were photographed with Kourtney’s grandmother MJ and Travis Barker’s father outside the courthouse, and drove away in a black convertible with a sign on the front that read, “Just Married.”

The couple have six children between them, but they were not present for the courthouse nuptials. Scott Disick shared some photos and videos on Instagram that indicated Mason, Penelope and Reign spent the day with him:

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) A photo posted by on

As well as the picturesque photo of his youngest son by the pool, Scott Disick shared Instagram Stories of his two oldest play-fighting on the patio. On the famous family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians, 9-year-old Penelope was shown to be visibly upset after not being included in Travis Barker's romantic waterfront proposal, and she wasn't the only one worried about what Kravis' happy news would mean for their family dynamic.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend showed concern that her engagement to Travis Barker would lead to his being excluded from family functions. After the proposal Scott Disick asked Khloé Kardashian if he was going to be invited to the wedding, and she said she didn’t know. Kendall Jenner even faced backlash from fans for coming to his defense after the proposal, saying Kourtney shouldn't have to worry about her ex during a happy time like this.

In February, a source reported that while Kourtney Kardashian originally had no plans to invite the father of her children to her wedding, Scott Disick had been showing a new side, and he seemed to accept that she was moving on with her life. The source said after having a change of heart, it was likely that Disick would score an invitation.

The famous family's new Hulu show has showed quite a bit of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, from the story about how they became more than friends to their struggles with fertility and ongoing journey to try to have a baby together. Barker shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter from Moakler's previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Fans will have to wait and see how much of this wedding and the Italian ceremony show up on the Hulu show! New episodes of The Kardashians are available for streaming each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.