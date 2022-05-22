Scott Disick Wasn’t Invited To Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Wedding, So What’s He Been Up To This Weekend?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their respective families are all currently in the midst of celebrating the lead-up to what is the couple’s third wedding event (in Italy, this time). So obviously, it’s not their first rodeo in the nuptials department, but it’s also not Scott Disick’s first rodeo in not being invited to said-nuptials. In lieu of jetting off to Europe like the rest of his in-laws, Disick had plans of his own this weekend.

First, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Take Italy

It seems everyone but Scott Disick is going to be in attendance for the supposedly lavish forthcoming ceremony. Per E! News, all of Kravis’ loved ones have been spotted pre-gaming together on a yacht in Portofino and later out and about at dinner on May 21. Along with all the usual suspects (Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall), they were also joined by Barker’s three kids from previous relationships (Landon, Alabama and Atiana), as well as Kourtney and Scott’s three kids (Reign, Penelope and Mason).

Intimate details on the exclusive wedding are being kept tightly under wraps. However, Kourtney Kardashian offered a sneak peak into her thrice-over marital bliss on Instagram. And if that's really her wedding gown, then move over Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly because I think a new Emo Bride of Goth is in town:

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

What Is Scott Disick Doing Amidst Kravis' Wedding?

Meanwhile, the Poosh CEO’s ex is chilling thousands of miles away in their home base of California, per the outlet. On May 19, Scott Disick was in fact spotted having dinner in West Hollywood with Rod Stewart and his two adult children, Sean and Kimberly, in relative “good spirits.” Supposedly, they've all been very good friends for several years.

Lord Disick cooling his jets while his ex and others celebrate another wedding comes on the heels of a similar touchy scenario playing out on the family’s Hulu series. In one episode, Travis Barker’s proposal night to his girlfriend of one year saw, again, everyone in attendance – except for Scott and also his three kids. The 38-year-old was very vocal with Kourtney’s family on The Kardashians that he’s happy for her, but he just doesn’t want to be left out of big family events like holidays and birthdays. His issues have prompted a lot of reactions from fans online who think that Disick isn’t owed anything from the mother of his kids.

What Were Those Other Weddings For Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian?

Before the Italian extravaganza wedding, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had opted for less traditional avenues at first. Initially, the two exchanged secret vows in Las Vegas in April, just them and an Elvis impersonator. They didn’t have a marriage license at the time, though, so they had to make it legal later on. Their second “wedding” then was at a Santa Barbara courthouse, with the bride in a jaw-dropping, knee-length white dress for her “I dos.” Only Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father were seen in the photog evidence from the day below:

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Maybe the old saying is wrong, and the third time is actually the charm? We’ll see how content or not Scott Disick really is about the supposedly awkward situation on the remainder of the first season of The Kardashians, which drops new episodes Thursdays for those with a Hulu subscription.