TV Hosts Predicting ‘Sham’ Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Relationship Ending With The Eras Tour, And They Do Not Hold Back

The Eras Tour is over, but we'll still likely be seeing Taylor Swift on our televisions as Travis Kelce's football season continues to air on the 2024 TV schedule . After over a year of dating, it's been nice to see Swift and Kelce support each other at the Eras Tour and NFL games, and it seems like that will continue. However, not everyone’s convinced that’s the case, as some TV hosts in Australia are speculating that this supposed “sham” relationship is destined to be intercepted now that this current Era is over.

Australian talk show The Project recently discussed the subject on their show, and the video of the presenters has been amplified via Page Six’s reporting . They claim that the duo is supposedly due to break up now that the Eras Tour has concluded.

After co-host Sam Taunton offhandedly called the relationship a “sham,” fellow panelist Kate Langbroek seemed to agree with this assumption. When pressed for further justification, Langbroek said:

I just always speculate about people in the media. … If I was a guy, and I went out with Taylor Swift, I would sleep with one eye open to see if she was tinkering with the piano.

To be honest, there isn’t really a lot of evidence here, and the case is based on the preconceived notion that Taylor Swift’s material mostly comes from her romantic life’s trajectory. That sentiment has been cultivated by the extensive catalog of times Taylor Swift took people down with a lyric. However, when it comes to Swift and Kelce's relationship, there are no signs that a breakup is coming.

In fact, at Swift's final Eras Tour show on December 8, she dropped one last "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," showing her love for the tight end very publically.

So, it's not exactly an airtight case to speculate that Travis Kelce is leaving anytime soon. As you’d predict, commenters had their own takedowns in response to this story, and you can see a sample of what the internet had to say below, courtesy of that Page Six video:

“Nasty, snipey, unprofessional - wow. You should be real proud of your low bar. And I'm not a Swiftie, just a decent human” - @elizabethheyenga9277

“What do they know. She wrote three albums during a relationship with someone.” - @michelleheadley2911

“You all are so annoying. Hope you are joking. If you are not joking, then you should be ashamed of your tabloid reporting. Taylor really helped the economy when she performed in your Country.” - @paulalamastro5895

“people throw rocks at things that shine” - @WholeFoodSpark

You had to see that last one coming, as Swifties, or any passionate fanbase for that matter, will return to their scriptures to defend the so-called faith. At the same time, this crowd had actual facts to present in their defense, with even a non-Swiftie jumping in to call for decency.

As it stands right now, it seems like Swift and Kelce are doing perfectly fine. She called him out at her concert, and he even spoke about the Eras Tour ending on the latest episode of New Heights. So, as of right now, the two are together.

(Image credit: NBC)

Also, if we’re taking conventional wisdom into account, we’re already deep in the holiday triangle. If a breakup was coming, Ms. Swift probably would have sent Mr. Kelce his walking papers before Thanksgiving, to avoid any holiday awkwardness. Whether you’re one of her fans or not, you have to admit that Taylor Swift doesn’t do anything messy.