Tyler Perry Seemingly Confirms Beauty In Black Is Renewed For Season 2, And The Fans Can't Get Enough

As one of the most prolific creators in entertainment (or any other industry), Tyler Perry’s workhorse nature can make it difficult for casual fans to keep up with all of his projects across linear and streaming. Those with Netflix subscriptions have no doubt been busy bingeing the tea-spilling and scandal-courting drama Beauty in Black, which dropped its second batch of Season 1 episodes on March 6. And it looks like even more table-turning power struggles are on the way, much to the fandom's delight.

Perry, whose pre-Christmas streaming film The Six Triple Eight achieved milestone success for the filmmaker, shared some great news with fans less than a week after Beauty in Black’s first season came to a close. (At least for those who watched quickly enough.) Taking to Instagram, the mega-producer seemingly confirmed that BiB is in no danger of joining the lineup of 2025’s canceled and ending shows, and will be back at some point in the future.

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) A photo posted by on

While this post technically doesn't serve as a proper substitute for a Netflix press release confirming an official renewal order, this hardly feels like a power move where Perry is trying to strongarm the platform's execs into doing his bidding. Instead, it feels like he heard some great news about the show's future, and didn't want to wait very long before spreading the word.

And judging from the comments on his post, fans couldn't be more pumped to see more dysfunctional family chaos for Crystle Stewart's Mallory as Taylor Polidore Williams' Kimmie continues her hair-focused evolution from sexy stripper to brilliant stylist/cold-blooded killer. Check out some of the positive comments:

I just watched the new 8 episodes in one day! Come on man. Get moving I can’t wait that long - @badgyalcecile

I actually am ready.. drop it tomorrow, thanks! @kristaljodiann

I don’t move an inch till I was done with part 2 😭😩 drop season 2 asap. - @simisanyaa

Season 1 was straight fire! That finale was the bomb of all bombs—had me on the edge of my seat the whole time! Tyler, we’re READY for Season 2… bring it on! #CantWait #Season2Loading #beautyinblack 🔥🔥🔥 - @iamqimmahburgess

We are ready sir 😭 - @velvetyfoodies

@velvetyfoodies Please say it’s coming next week I can’t wait a year 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - @nay_luvinlife

Pleasseee don’t make us wait a whole year 😩 life is short Tyler, we need season 2 by April. May the latest 🫠 - @ur_pic_aint_shit_but_i_still

You gotta love a fanbase that adores a show so much that the only reaction to have is to flat-out demand more episodes to come as quickly as possible. Nobody's got time to sit back and appreciate good news whenever there are questions that need answering, such as whether Kimmie will indeed go through with agreeing to be Horace's wife despite his avaricious family members trying to get in the way.

Perry also got fans jonesing for more by posting a social media post-filled video filled with violent and hype-worthy clips from the salacious drama's first 16 episodes. And I think we can all appreciate this fan's good-natured naivety when it comes to what they were watching:

wait this was just season one😳

It's obviously unclear at this point whether Season 2 will be a similar split-in-half set of 16 episodes, or if Netflix and Tyler Perry will figure out a different approach for future installments. Whatever the case may be, the writer/director will have to fit the new season into an already packed schedule of current and upcoming projects. Here's a lineup of live-action fare that has aired or streamed in just the past four months:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tyler Perry's Most Recent And Current Movie And TV Projects

The Six Triple Eight - Netflix film released December 20, 2024

Sistas - BET series (Airing Season 8)

The Oval - BET series (Airing Season 6)

Young Dylan - Nickelodeon series (Airing Season 5)

Ruthless - BET+ series (Season 5 Part 2 returns March 13)

Zatima - BET+ series (Renewed for Season 4)

Beauty in Black - Netflix series (Season 1 Part 2 now streaming)

And now let's take a look at everything else Tyler Perry has on the way, including an arguably surprising new entry to the Madea film franchise:

Upcoming Tyler Perry Movies And TV Shows

Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Prime Video film (Premiering March 20, 2025)

Straw - Netflix film (Coming Soon)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding - Netflix film (2025)

Joy Ridge - Prime Video film (Pre-production)

Route 187 - BET+ series (In pre-production)

For now, Beauty in Black fans will likely have to find other shows to scratch the Tyler Perry itch, and the easiest way to make that happen is with BET and BET+.