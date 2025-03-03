I Already Knew Uggs Were Making A Comeback, But I Had No Idea The Bridgerton Cast Was So Involved

News
By
published

This makes so much sense.

the bridgertons looking shocked on bridgerton season 3
(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, UGGs, the classic It boots of the 2000s, have circled back around since their initial explosion. Even though the footwear was initially intended for farmers and surfers, the shoes became mainstream. Between the shoes being Emily Blunt's Oppenheimer wrap gift for Christopher Nolan and more celebs returning to UGGs over the past few years, this Australian staple seems to be making a comeback. What I didn’t know was that the cast of the upcoming Bridgerton Season 4 utilize the shoes to great effect.

The hit period drama, which is streamable with a Netflix subscription, is known for its stunning costumes. Of course, one has to wonder whether all of those pieces are comfortable. Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton recently discussed the show's fits at this year's SAG Awards. During a Netflix interview (via TikTok), she confirmed that the crew manages to keep people comfortable. However, Dodd also revealed one way she takes the edge off even more:

We’re really lucky with our costume department because they do…they really make sure we’re comfortable on set. So, obviously, they’re long set days. We don’t really have anything that’s too uncomfortable. Maybe some of the shoes, but I mean I’m wearing Uggs underneath mine most of the time…if my feet aren’t on camera, Uggs.

Hannah Dodd in Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s great to know that the series' crew has prioritized the comfort of the performers, who are wearing all of the intricate costumes. Honestly, I don't think it's wild to say that an uncomfortable piece of wardrobe can hamper a great performance. With that, I find it particularly delightful that UGGs are worn on set, and I can totally understand why.

Still, I now can't help but wonder if actors were wearing UGGs during some of my favorite scenes from the show. And, even when it comes to Bridgerton Season 4's sneak peek, I have to wonder if the boots were worn by anyone amid that masquerade ball scene. I'm not sure I'll ever forget this BTS tidbit.

I’m not surprised that one of the most difficult parts of the period franchise would be wearing shoes. While the shoes fans haver on the series have been gorgeous, standing in them for a full work day sounds awful. I suppose the footwear does compliment some of the best Bridgerton gowns. Still, kudos to Hannah Dodd for managing to stay comfortable -- and still keeping UGGs in use as well.

We're more than likely not going to see Bridgerton Season 4 amid the 2025 Netflix TV and movie schedule. In the meantime though, stream the first three seasons now. It may even be fun to try to guess the scenes in which Hannah Dodd or others were wearing UGGs.

TOPICS
Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Happy Hogan looking confused while talking to Deadpool
I’d Always Wondered About The Deadpool And Wolverine Scene With Happy Hogan, But Marvel Fans Made Some Great Points
Chris Rock hosting the 2016 Oscars.
Would Chris Rock Ever Host The Oscars Again? 3 Years After Getting Slapped By Will Smith Live On The Air, He Gets Candid
