32 Of The Best Gowns From Bridgerton

We watch Bridgerton with a Netflix subscription for the love stories, but I’d be lying if I said that fashion didn’t draw me in either. The elevated regency looks are so opulent, extra, sparkly and beautiful that it’s impossible to take my eyes away. So, with that in mind, here are some of the best gowns featured in one of the best shows to binge on Netflix .

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Penelope’s Wedding Dress From Season 3, Episode 7

One of the biggest moments in Colin and Penelope’s story , their wedding, fittingly features a gorgeous gown. While Bridgerton is known for its over-the-top garments, in the case of this dress, it’s simply and perfectly fit, and the shiny off-white fabric used complimented Penelope and her style most perfectly.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate’s Orange Finale Dress From Season 2, Episode 8

The ball where Kate and Anthony dance in front of everyone and then confess their love to each other with fireworks in the background is one of Bridgerton’s most heartwarming moments . It’s also a very fashionable one, as Simone Ashley’s character was wearing a stunning bright orange dress with gorgeous thin flowers and a matching crown.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Daphne’s Monochrome Blue Flower Dress From Season 1, Episode 4

The Bridgerton blue is iconic, and this is an immaculate example of it. Daphne’s long-sleeved light blue dress that features shiny darker blue flowers is opulent and classy yet simple, and it’s a perfect example of the family’s color.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Young Queen Charlotte’s Pink Glittery Dress From Queen Charlotte, Episode 3

OK, this dress is perfection. Like Queen Charlotte, it’s so extra with the glitter, however, it’s also a bit more understated in comparison to her other looks. The pleated details on the skirt mixed with the small broach at her waist and sparkly top all go together with ease, making for a semi-simple yet glamorous ballgown.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024)

Penelope’s Lovely Teal And Lilac Dress From Season 3, Episode 6

Penelope and pastels just go so well together! In Season 3 of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan’s character got a glow-up , ditched the yellow and started wearing light and bright colors that truly suit her best. And this light teal dress with purple lilac butterflies and metallic gold detailing is a perfect example of this.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Eloise’s White And Silver Dress From Season 2, Episode 1

While Eloise certainly was not happy to be wearing this white and silver gown in Season 2, because she’s really not one for getting dressed up, she sure looked beautiful. The lovely off-white base mixed with the big metallic silver flowers that fall down the skirt is jaw-dropping. I’m also obsessed with the small yet sparkly headpiece she paired with this sophisticated look.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Young Queen Charlotte’s Wedding Gown From Queen Charlotte, Episode 1

Queen Charlotte has known how to rock a jaw-dropping number since day one, and you better believe she did just that on her wedding day. The big cape and matching dress are perfect for the occasion, and then the light blue flowers and details mixed with the large and gorgeous matching headpiece make this ceremonial gown so on-brand for the queen.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate’s Sari-Inspired Dress From Season 3, Episode 5

I love how Bridgerton will mix other culture’s styles into the show. For example, in Season 3 – which featured Kate and Anthony traveling to India and back – Simone Ashley's character wore a beautiful navy blue dress that featured a sari-like structure.

(Image credit: Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023)

Young Lady Danbury’s Bright Pink And Paisley Dress From Queen Charlotte, Episode 6

Bridgerton is full of bold fashion and bright colors, and a perfect example of that is Lady Danbury’s look from her younger days. Featured in Queen Charlotte, the dress worn by the younger version of this staple character features a massive bright pink top layer and a tan and pink paisley pattern below. To top it all off, it’s paired with a fancy wicker hat that features a matching pink ribbon. Talk about big and bold!

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Cressida’s Lovely Green And Pastel Flower Gown From Season 2, Episode 8

Now, Cressida’s dresses are arguably the most extra on Bridgerton, and they’re always paired with an intricate and marvelously big hairdo. However, one of her best outfits is a bit more understated and came during Season 2, when she wore a pastel green dress that had all sorts of colorful flowers on it.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Lady Tilley Arnold’s Purple Gown And Jacket From Season 3, Episode 7

Before Benedict’s love story in Bridgerton Season 4 , he had a brief love interest in Season 3, and her name was Lady Tilley Arnold. She’s got expensive taste and a lavish love life, and as she and the Bridgerton brother courted each other, she wore some fabulous looks, like this deep purple number.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Queen Charlotte’s Gem Toned Gown From Season 1, Episode 8

Deep colors, especially those that are gem-toned, scream regal to me. Therefore, it’s the perfect type of color for a queen, as Charlotte proved in Season 1 with this deep teal and maroon gown. To make it even more queenly though, it also features so many ornate flowers and gold details.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate’s First Purple Pall Mall Dress From Season 2, Episode 3

The game Pall Mall became a very sweet and important cornerstone in Anthony and Kate’s love story, and both times it was played in Season 2, the eventual viscountess was wearing purple. The first time, it was a cute light purple dress with deep purple details on the bottom part of the skirt, and while it did get all muddy later on, it was a gorgeous little fashion moment.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Young Queen Charlotte’s Coronation Gown From Queen Charlotte, Episode 3

Nothing screams “I’m about to be queen” than a gold gown. So, that’s exactly what Queen Charlotte wore when she was coronated alongside her husband, King George.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Violet’s Intricately Beaded Gown From Season 3, Episode 8

Now this is a dress made for one of the women who lead the Bridgerton house. During Season 3, Violet wore this gorgeous beaded gown that featured bunches of swirly blue patterns, and it was just as poised and beautiful as she is.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Edwina’s Light Pink Flower Dress From Season 2, Episode 1

Just like Edwina, this light pink dress peppered with bunches of pink flowers is super sweet. Used in the first episode of Season 2, this was one of the first gowns we saw the younger Sharma sister wearing, and it quickly established both her beautiful style and personality.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Old Queen Charlotte’s Black Gown From Queen Charlotte, Episode 1

Even Queen Charlotte’s attire that is saved for more somber occasions is gorgeous, extra and regal. For example, this black gown features tons of beautiful black flowers. However, what really makes this a stand-out dress is the way all the gold flecks shine underneath the black, making for a unique and expensive look.

(Image credit: Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2024)

Penelope’s Evolutionary Deep Green Dress From Season 3, Episode 1

When Penelope ditched the yellow and started wearing what she wanted to wear, it was a game changer. And the game truly changed when she attended a ball during the first episode of Season 3 wearing a deep green dress that was complimented by sheer black gloves. Talk about a revolutionary, evolutionary and gorgeous update to this beloved character’s wardrobe.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Daphne’s Debut Dress From Season 1, Episode 1

While we’ve now seen many Bridgerton characters rock a debut dress, the first one we saw and really got to appreciate was Daphne’s, and she set the bar high. While I’ve always found the feathers to be a bit much on the top of the girls’ heads, Phoebe Dynevor’s character wore it with grace and it went perfectly with this white gown that is accented by precious gold details.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate’s Glittery Bonze Dress Season 3, Episode 5

Married life looks good and glittery on Kate. That was proven in dividends too during Season 3. However, it was specifically highlighted during Episode 5, when she wore a wonderful bronze dress that was sheer on top and featured a deep brown slip. The look is classy and demure while also being unique and perfect for the viscountess’s lovely style.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Lady Danbury’s Deep Red And Gold Dress From Season 2, Episode 7

I feel like this look is the epitome of Lady Danbury’s style. It’s sassy, elegant and smart, and the deep red stands out boldly. Plus, the gold accents all around the gown make it a luxurious look and the red jewels in her hair complement it all flawlessly while also telling you just how well this woman is doing both personally and financially.

(Image credit: Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023)

Old Violet Bridgerton’s Blue And Gold Dress From Queen Charlotte, Episode 6

I love a fun spin of the Bridgerton blue, and that’s exactly what this is. In Queen Charlotte, the present-day Violet wore this stunning three-quarter sleeve dress that featured a dark pastel blue base with big gold floral accents all over it.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Queen Charlotte’s Regal Dark Blue Gown From Season 3, Episode 8

When dark blue, dark red and gold come together it’s so powerful, and what makes it even more impactful is when Queen Charlotte wears all those colors. During Season 3, she did just that rocking the marvelous deep blue, maroon and metallic gold number. Then, the big hairdo that perfectly matches it and the opulent jewels she’s donning make it even better.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Queen Charlotte’s Light Purple Gown From Season 2, Episode 6

Queen Charlotte can really pull off any color. From deep and dark fashion moments to lighter pastel ones, like the lilac gown pictured above, she looks remarkable in anything. Plus, it’s impossible not to stare at these fashion moments forever taking in all the details, like the pearls and diamonds that are placed all over the chest piece of this dress.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Daphne’s Wedding Dress From Season 1, Episode 5

We love a Bridgerton wedding, and we love a Bridgerton wedding dress! And the first one we ever got to see was Daphne’s sweet white ceremonial gown in Season 1. Featuring giant white flowers down the dress and a cute frayed top, the garment was excellent for the moment and this beloved love story about Daphne and The Duke.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Eloise’s Embroidered Bow Dress From Season 3, Episode 7

Oh, the devil is in the details with this dress! Featured in Season 3, this look from Eloise plays with texture and patterns in a fun way. The bottom half features tons of embroidered flowers while the top half is a more geometric pattern. It’s all topped off with a bow! Overall, it’s a unique look that totally fits within this Bridgerton sister's style, and I love how it’s both somehow subtle and bold.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Young Queen Charlotte’s Light Pink Gown From Queen Charlotte, Episode 2

While Queen Charlotte is known for her big and bold looks later on, when she was younger, she had some quieter outfits (by her standards) that I adore. Case in point, this light pink look that featured lovely braided pink details and shiny big sleeves was a wonderful smaller and charming fashion moment from the monarch that I adore.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate And Edwina’s White And Silver Dresses From Season 2, Episode 1

As the Queen tried to deduce who her diamond of the season would be in Season 2, Edwina showed up dressed as one and so did her sister. The two wore gorgeous white and silver gowns that featured beautiful flowers all over. However, Edwina’s was more of a pure white and featured light small matching flowers while Kate’s dress was more metallic and had scattered silver and white beading all over it.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Francesca’s Blue And Gold Gown From Season 3, Episode 3

Francesca absolutely stunned in this dress that looked like it was made of gold foil, and the blue sash in the middle complimented it so well. I can’t say I blame her love interest John Stirling for looking at her like that as she truly is so beautiful both on the inside and out.

(Image credit: Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023)

Young Queen Charlotte’s Peachy Pink Dress And Deep Maroon Cape From Queen Charlotte, Episode 6

I love some contrast, and this look is the epitome of that. As Queen Charlotte and King George walked into a palace, she wore a light pink peachy dress that featured some dark pink flowers. She literally topped it off with a deep maroon cape, making for an incredibly powerful and colorful outfit.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Daphne’s Light Blue Flower Dress From Season 1, Episode 2

Daphne wore a lot of light blue floral dresses. However, this one is a favorite as the white tiny flowers complement the light blue so well. Plus, the sheer white sleeves add a fun texture to the piece and the matching blue shall with white flowers on it ties the look together.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate’s Final Pall Mall Dress From Season 2, Episode 8

I love that Kate’s first Pall Mall dress was light purple and her second one was dark purple. Coming back to the game and wearing this color was such a wonderful full-circle way to conclude Kate and Anthony’s love story. And the dress was perfect for this incredibly sweet and sincere moment that ended the second season of Bridgerton.

Overall, this is just a small sampling of marvelous dresses featured in Bridgerton, and there are countless other examples of the incredible fashion in this beloved romance series.