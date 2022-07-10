Uncharted Streaming: When And Where You’ll Be Able To Watch The Tom Holland Movie

For the longest time, it seemed like the Uncharted movie was going to be one of those big screen projects that would never come to fruition. The movie based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise sat in development hell for years before it finally landed in theaters with Tom Holland portraying the young explorer and adventurer, Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor, Victor Sullivan.

But even though it took more than a decade for the dream to become a reality, it is only going to take a fraction of that time for fans of the movie (or those who missed it in theaters) to be able to watch Uncharted streaming. In fact, it’s a whole lot sooner than you probably expected.

Leave your tattered map and broken compass at home, because you only need this handy guide to lead you to your treasure...err, Uncharted streaming.

When And Where Will You Be Able To Watch Uncharted Streaming?

Whenever a movie is getting ready to have its home release, there’s a good chance someone is going to ask, “Hey, is [Insert Movie Title Here] going to be on Netflix?” And a lot of the time, the answer is no, simply because so many theatrical releases wind up on streamers like Peacock, HBO Max, or Hulu before making their debut on the popular platform.

Well, that’s not the case in this particular situation as you will be able to watch Uncharted streaming there on July 15. But remember, only those with an active Netflix subscription will be able to watch Tom Holland’s first, and hopefully not last, turn as Nathan Drake. I mean, Sony Pictures has to make a sequel with those box office returns.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Uncharted

What about those people out there who don’t have a Netflix subscription for one reason or another or simply prefer to own their movies, either digitally or on physical media? They’re not out of luck, right? Right?

Well, there is some good news, because Uncharted is already available in a number of online movie stores including Amazon Prime. All you have to do is open the Prime Video app (remember to use your Amazon subscription) and search the title. Or, you could take a shortcut and click on the link down below.

You can also purchase Uncharted in a number of different formats, including Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD on Amazon as well. This is perfect for anyone who likes to dive into bonus features to find out how they pulled off the stunt Tom Holland called “the hardest thing” he’s ever done.

If You’ve Already Watched Uncharted….

Hopefully, all of this makes it a little easier to watch one of the biggest 2022 movies from the comfort of your own home.