Florence Pugh Had A Sweet Exchange With The Man Who Designed Her Sheer Dresses, But I’m Just Distracted By The Feathers
A match made in fashion heaven!
Over the last year, we’ve talked a whole lot about Florence Pugh and her sheer Valentino looks. Through these sheer ensembles, which began with her bright pink dress where she freed the nipple, the Oppenheimer star has developed a close relationship with the gowns’ designer and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Now, she’s taken to Instagram to wish him a sweet happy birthday, and while their exchange was adorable, I’m distracted by the feathers featured on the crown the actress wore to the Met Gala with Piccioli.
Florence Pugh took to Instagram to give her friend and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli a special shout-out on his birthday. She posted a lovely gallery of photos from the last year or so, and wrote this adorable message:
Then, the Valentino designer responded to Pugh’s heartfelt post, writing:
I love these two, they really do seem like the perfect duo. However, we can’t look over the fact that Pugh used an image from her first Met Gala to celebrate Piccioli’s birthday, because it’s imperative that we address the feathers featured in her look:
In Pugh’s post, she added photos of Pierpaolo Piccioli drawing what looks like her tall crown that featured tons of black feathers. This Met Gala moment was also the debut of the actress’s shaved head. Lately, she’s been rocking a punk-rock short do, however, at the event, she showed off her buzz cut for the first time ever while wearing this incredible feather crown.
Florence Pugh had one of the boldest outfits at this year’s Oscars, which was Valentino of course, and we’ve seen her rock a gorgeous sheer skirt on one occasion and a gauzy lavender number on another. While all of these showed the fashion icon she is, this feather moment emphasized how daring and confident she is with her looks, and how her partnership with Pierpaolo Piccioli has helped the world see this.
Her birthday wishes to the designer also made this point clear. Taking to her Instagram stories, Pugh reposted a few of the images from her gallery to show her love for Piccioli. They seem to have a fun-loving and collaborative relationship, and I think her silly photo of him taking a picture of her helped show that:
Along with writing about how he helps her eat food while she’s in these gorgeous gowns so there is no mess, Pugh also shared her genuine love for the Valentino designer as she posted this sweet selfie:
I absolutely love the relationship Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli have, they really do seem like a match made in fashion heaven. Now that the Little Women star has been named the face of Valentino, it seems like we’re going to get even more incredibly colorful and sheer looks from these two, and I can’t wait.
While we wait to see the next fabulous ensemble from Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli, you can check out the 2023 movie schedule to plan your next trip to the cinema. Also, if you want to see the Oscar-nominated actress on the big screen, her movie Oppenheimer is playing in theaters.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
