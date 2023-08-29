Florence Pugh Had A Sweet Exchange With The Man Who Designed Her Sheer Dresses, But I’m Just Distracted By The Feathers

Over the last year, we’ve talked a whole lot about Florence Pugh and her sheer Valentino looks. Through these sheer ensembles, which began with her bright pink dress where she freed the nipple , the Oppenheimer star has developed a close relationship with the gowns’ designer and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Now, she’s taken to Instagram to wish him a sweet happy birthday, and while their exchange was adorable, I’m distracted by the feathers featured on the crown the actress wore to the Met Gala with Piccioli.

Florence Pugh took to Instagram to give her friend and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli a special shout-out on his birthday. She posted a lovely gallery of photos from the last year or so, and wrote this adorable message:

To my sunshine man- @pppiccioli. Happiest of Birthdays you incredible human. I felt lucky enough I got to meet you, you can only imagine how I feel now I get to call you a real friend. Today is a great day to celebrate. To celebrate your character, your brain, your love, your talent, your leadership, your work ethic, your ability to be where you are and haven’t lost site with where you want to go further. It is such a privilege to be your friend. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PP!! Love you to infinity and beyond. X

Then, the Valentino designer responded to Pugh’s heartfelt post, writing:

Thank you @florencepugh ❤️So happy, lucky and proud to call you my friend! ❤️ grazie, you are a talented actor and such a special human being❤️

I love these two, they really do seem like the perfect duo. However, we can’t look over the fact that Pugh used an image from her first Met Gala to celebrate Piccioli’s birthday, because it’s imperative that we address the feathers featured in her look:

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In Pugh’s post, she added photos of Pierpaolo Piccioli drawing what looks like her tall crown that featured tons of black feathers. This Met Gala moment was also the debut of the actress’s shaved head. Lately, she’s been rocking a punk-rock short do , however, at the event, she showed off her buzz cut for the first time ever while wearing this incredible feather crown.

Florence Pugh had one of the boldest outfits at this year’s Oscars , which was Valentino of course, and we’ve seen her rock a gorgeous sheer skirt on one occasion and a gauzy lavender number on another. While all of these showed the fashion icon she is, this feather moment emphasized how daring and confident she is with her looks, and how her partnership with Pierpaolo Piccioli has helped the world see this.

Her birthday wishes to the designer also made this point clear. Taking to her Instagram stories, Pugh reposted a few of the images from her gallery to show her love for Piccioli. They seem to have a fun-loving and collaborative relationship, and I think her silly photo of him taking a picture of her helped show that:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram Stories)

Along with writing about how he helps her eat food while she’s in these gorgeous gowns so there is no mess, Pugh also shared her genuine love for the Valentino designer as she posted this sweet selfie:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram)

I absolutely love the relationship Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli have, they really do seem like a match made in fashion heaven. Now that the Little Women star has been named the face of Valentino , it seems like we’re going to get even more incredibly colorful and sheer looks from these two, and I can’t wait.