Viral Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Video Seemingly Gives A Sense Of Their Relationship Months After That Netflix Fight, And Color Me Surprised

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were part of the most-hyped fight of 2024, and while technical issues and accusations of rigging dominated the conversation afterward, there were questions about how the two fighters felt about each other after Paul emerged victorious. While Tyson admitted he was depressed after losing, a viral video of the two now gives a pretty good idea of where they stand with each other -- and color me surprised.

Both fighters were present at U.S. President Donald Trump's celebratory gala following his inauguration. While one might assume these two would steer clear of each other following their bout (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription), that's not the case. In fact, these two appeared thick as thieves as a viral video showed Paul hoisting Tyson onto his shoulders while brother Logan Paul filmed. Take a look:

Jake Paul puts Mike Tyson on his back while Logan films pic.twitter.com/stnL7WR98bJanuary 21, 2025

That's a genuinely wild video, considering that months ago, Mike Tyson was on talk shows and discussing how he intended to hurt Jake Paul badly. Of course, as Katt Williams hilariously pointed out, he's $20 million richer for throwing a handful of punches and not getting knocked out. I'd imagine that kind of cash would repair any rivalry, and I'd probably hoist my worst enemy on my shoulders for that kind of cash.

The exchange between the two is so wild that it's easy to miss Evander Holyfield later in the video posing next to the two of them. If he and Tyson can put the whole ear-biting incident in the past, then I'd think that any tension between Jake Paul would be easy to let go of. It is just a fight, after all, regardless of all the trash talk that occurs leading up to it.

Speaking of rivals, Conor McGregor was at the gala as well and also found some time to meet up with the Paul brothers. Take a look at the photo they all snapped below:

The meeting is interesting, considering that Conor McGregor is reportedly in talks to have a boxing match with Logan Paul in India later this year. However, critics remain skeptical the former MMA champion will ever fight again. The bout has been promoted as a $500 million match for the fighters and, given the immense amount of money Paul stands to make, I could understand why he'd step away from upcoming WWE events to participate in it.

As of writing, there's no official date or bout between the two listed, though it's been said the fight would be an exhibition. I would question how interested the world would be in watching the bout, having just seen the result of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Speaking of Tyson and Paul, this recent video doesn't exactly confirm that they're best friends. Still, it appears that the two men are indeed chummy, and that would make for quite the interesting bookend to this sports saga.

Paul vs. Tyson remains available to stream on Netflix for those who want to revisit it after this viral video.