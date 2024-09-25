Mike Tyson Made Bold Statement About His Fight With Jake Paul, But I'm More Focused On This Wild Video Of The YouTuber Lifting Weights In A Fat Suit

It was a shame when Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's Netflix boxing bout was rescheduled due to Tyson's health complications after he became "nauseous and dizzy" on a plane. However, it's given both fighters way more time to trade verbal jabs as we march closer to that big fight on November 15th. Both fighters continue to spar with various remarks and gestures, and apparently weightlifting in a fat suit is also on the menu.

As we all get ready to stream this fight live via Netflix subscription, both fighters are doing all they can to promote the event, taking shots at each other along the way. The latest stems from Tyson making a bold statement during a late-night talk show appearance, and an Instagram post by Paul that was just flat-out strange.

Mike Tyson Sounds Confident He'll Beat Jake Paul

Mike Tyson was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and answered a number of questions about preparing for the fight with Jake Paul. After sharing some broad strokes of his training regimen and why he wanted to fight the young athlete, Kimmel honed in and asked the veteran what he'd been dancing around the whole interview, if he's going to "beat" Paul in the ring. To which Tyson said:

Very badly.

Now, Mike Tyson has said he could beat Jake Paul while speaking at prior press events, but something was chilling about how he said it in this latest TV interview. It's like we're seeing the re-emergence of "Iron Mike" and not just the funny and slightly goofy Tyson that actors like Russell Crowe are concerned we'll lose with this bout.

I think that version of the fighter has always been in there, of course, but I can certainly sense a more aggressive change in his demeanor and how serious he is about this upcoming fight.

Jake Paul Posted A Video Lifting Fake Weights While Wearing A Fat Suit

I'd argue that Jake Paul has taken this fight more seriously than some of his past contests, but I guess it was only a matter of time before his iconic trolling tendencies started to come out. After Tyson previously called him "Fat and funky" at a promotional Netflix press event, Paul seemingly responded on Instagram with the following video:

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) A photo posted by on

The video shows Jake Paul in some sort of fat suit, which makes his stomach appear larger than it actually is. Additionally, he's bench-pressing an insane amount of weight, though the plates seem to be props and just for show rather than actual strength training. It'd be a strange video for any other fighter outside of Paul to post, but his fans are used to this kind of stuff.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It looks like Jake Paul is back to trolling Mike Tyson, which I've said previously would be a mistake. The last thing he wants to do is poke the bear and have Tyson believing Paul doesn't consider him a serious contender. I think that's liable to make the former champ train even harder, though he's already intending to beat Paul "very Badly." Is there a worse outcome for the YouTuber than that?

Unless Tyson actually meant he would going to do a very bad job of beating Paul, which doesn't seem confident AT ALL. So we'll assume it's the other way around.

We shall watch and continue to watch other upcoming Netflix shows and movies while waiting for Paul vs. Tyson on Friday, November 15th. I'm eager to see the two fight, and I really hope we're not in for another delay and can finally see if experience can overcome age in the boxing ring.