Walmart Has A Great Black Friday Deal On Roku Devices Right Now

If you’re like most people right now, you’ve just decided to sit down with a breakfast of leftover turkey, homemade mac and cheese, and candied yams, and are now perusing a numerous amount of Black Friday deals or investigating the occasional 2021 holiday gift guide . This is the perfect time of year to save on a number of things that will keep you in all the new TV and streaming options for the foreseeable future, and that includes tech items like streaming devices. Luckily for all of us, Roku has a number of deals going on right now that are sure to make you happy as you decide whether or not to have a second helping of your post-Thanksgiving meal, or jump back into that sweet potato pie.

The folks at Roku know that their streaming devices are already some of the easiest around to use, but if you’ve been holding off on getting one (or adding another to your home), now might be the right time to take the leap. Currently, Walmart has an exclusive Black Friday deal on the Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player for only $15, which makes it the most affordable Roku device you can get right now.

What’s So Great About The Roku LE?

Your Roku LE will allow you to set up your television with easy HD streaming. This is the perfect device for someone who’s just getting into streaming, or someone who’s simply tired of going here, there, and everywhere so that they can watch all of the streaming services that they subscribe to.

The device comes with a high speed HDMI cable and a USB power cable for simple setup, and a very handy, easy to use remote (which comes with batteries) that already has some channel shortcut buttons programmed, so that you can log into your favorite services right away. The Roku LE also works with Apple AirPlay, and voice assistant services like Hey Google, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

What’s So Great About Getting A Roku Device?

You guys? I love my Roku. It truly is one of the best small tech purchases I’ve ever made, and it gave me an easy way to access all of my streaming services in one spot, so that I can quickly watch Paramount+ , Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, my beloved Sling TV , HBO Max, and dozens of other subscription services and free streaming channels. Speaking of HBO Max, if you buy the LE or any eligible Roku device, they currently come with a free 30-day trial for the streamer, and this one also comes with a $5 off code so you can stream the latest movie hits with Redbox.

As with all Roku devices, the LE will also give you access to the Roku Channel, where you can stream all Roku Originals (like the highly anticipated holiday film , ​​Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas) and other movies and TV shows for free, along with adding premium channel subscriptions like BET+, Starz, Britbox, Up Faith & Family, AMC+ , Showtime, Shudder, Lifetime Movie Club and over 40 other premium services.

If all of this sounds good to you, but you want something with even more features, you can also pick up the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (which will give you even more power, a voice remote and other cool features), or check out additional deals on Roku devices .

Well, if nothing else helps your turkey breakfast go down smooth, I sure hope some great Black Friday deals do! To check out a round-up of all the Black Friday-related deals we've found, click on the banner below.