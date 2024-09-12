Avengers Assemble! Disney Plus Is Down To $1.99 A Month Ahead Of Marvel's Agatha All Along Release

Oh, Disney Plus is so back! The return of its legendary deal sees the Disney Plus price back down to its lowest ever rate, with new and returning subscribers able to lock in the rate for the next three months.

From now until September 27, you can pay just $1,99 a month for your first three months of Disney Plus. That's a total saving of $18 on the Ad-Supported plan, usually costing $7.99 a month.

The offer is available to both new and returning customers, and will be available in other international markets, including the UK, with savings dependent on the country's baseline rates.

The deal comes at the same time as some exciting Disney Plus exclusives, including the next instalment in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Han, Aubrey Plaza, and Heartstopper's Joe Locke.

Not worth dragging your feet on, we only see this deal from Disney Plus once a year. While there are sure to be some great Black Friday streaming deals, we often only see Disney Plus discounted as a bundled option with Hulu. So if you just want the streaming service with the talking animals, a bunch of episode of The Simpsons, and so much more? Make the most of this limited time only deal while you have the chance, with all the details of exactly what you're getting below.

Everything To Know About This Disney Plus Deal:

Rare Saving! Disney+: $1.99/£1.99 A Month For First 3 Months

"Good is not a thing you are. It's a thing you do." And doesn't Disney Plus know it! Returning with its blockbuster deal in 2024, you can now lock in a rate of $1.99 a month for your first three months of its ad-supported plan. Saving a total of $18 based on US rates, that's a 75% saving each month. US subscribers can also enjoy additional perks, including competitions and discounts on merchandise. Available to new and returning subscribers, thereafter Disney Plus will auto-renew to the standard rate. Expires September 27 at 11.59pm PT.

As well as being able to stream Disney Plus' extensive catalog of on-demand content, this global offer is even better for US subscribers, who get access to an array of additional perks when making the most of this promotion.

The perks include entering a sweepstakes to hopefully win and visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, as well as being able to purchase tickets to D23 Tune-in To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween, an event exclusive to Disney Plus subscribers.

And that's not all. Subscribers can also enjoy the following Disney Plus perks:

Exclusive bundle of over 35 free Marvel Digital Comics

Free in-game emojis for Disney Emoji Blitz

15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko

15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly

An exclusive in-game cosmetic for the main character’s companion, Nix, in the all-new Star Wars Outlaws game

Early access to Agatha All Along merchandise at DisneyStore.com (beginning September 18)

What New Disney Plus Arrivals Can You Watch With The Deal?

There are always plenty of exciting arrivals on Disney Plus, but with a deal like this you can expect it be timed for some extra special additions to its streaming library. First up is the latest instalment in the MCU – Agatha All Along will arrive on the streaming service on September 18 and follows on from the events of WandaVision. For those patiently waiting, Inside Out 2 will also make its streaming debut on Disney Plus very, very soon. And if that isn't exciting enough, OG Disney Channel kids can get a real boost of nostalgia with the revival of Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Of course, that's not forgetting all the other incredible shows that have landed on Disney Plus. The universe keeps expanding with the release of new Star Wars Disney Plus Original, The Acolyte, as well as BTS docuseries, Are You Sure?, and being the place to watch all Doctor Who episodes. And, of course, if you're mourning the Eras Tour drawing to a close soon, Swifties can enjoy Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) with exclusive performances on Disney Plus.

Whether you're an international subscriber, or you have a Hulu subscription as a part of the Disney Plus bundle, it's also home to the latest seasons of some incredible shows, including: The Bear Season 3, Tell Me Lies Season 2, or Only Murders in the Building Season 4. The Kardashians is soon to return with its fifth season.