How To Watch Asia Online And Stream All Episodes of 2024 David Attenborough Show For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Asia Online

Watch Asia: Preview

As home to the highest mountain range, deepest ocean, biggest cave, oldest lake, longest coastline and 60% of the planet’s marine life, it’s a wonder that Asia is the first major BBC wildlife series dedicated to the world’s most densely populated continent. It’s not so much a case of what took them so long, but how such a gargantuan undertaking could possibly be tackled. At 98 years young, enter David Attenborough. Here's how to watch Asia online and stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

The legendary biologist narrates the seven-part series, which was filmed across 21 countries over 2,287 days, using what we're told are the very latest techniques.

You already know it's going to be breathtakingly beautiful (scroll down for the trailer), but Asia's crew have also captured numerous never-before-seen animal behaviors, from the giant catfish that lie in wait for Thailand's cave swifts, to the Lake Baikal seal mothers that have learned to create underwater air chambers to keep their pups from drowning.

Sea snakes and fish that have struck up a symbiotic relationship, and the Gobi bear, one of the rarest animals on earth, also feature in the series. Perhaps the most fascinating theme, though, is the interplay between the human and natural worlds.

One of the starkest examples can be found in Kurdistan, where Persian leopards are only ever one false move from death since their habitat now encompasses a minefield. Tigers can be seen entering cities for an easy meal, as can elephants, some of which have grown accustomed to stepping out into busy roads in pursuit of tasty handouts from passing motorists – sometimes with devastating consequences.

Read on as we explain how to watch Asia online and binge all seven episodes for free from anywhere.

How to watch Asia online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

Asia premieres on Sunday, November 3 in the UK and Brits will be able to binge all seven episodes on BBC iPlayer right away. Alternatively, BBC One is airing an episode each Sunday at 6.20pm UK time. Scroll on below for our full episode listing.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Asia online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Asia online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Asia as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Asia, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch Asia in the US, Canada, and Australia?

Non-UK citizens are out of luck. All we know for now is that Asia will air in the US on BBC America and AMC+ sometime in 2025. We’ll update this space once we get more information.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Asia Trailer

Asia | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Asia Episode Release Schedule

All seven episodes will arrive as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, November 3. Below is the show’s linear TV schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, November 3 @ 6.20pm GMT

Episode 2: Sunday, November 10 @ 6.20pm GMT

Episode 3: Sunday, November 17 @ 6.20pm GMT

Episode 4: Sunday, November 24 @ 6.20pm GMT

Episode 5: Sunday, December 1 @ 6.20pm GMT

Episode 6: Sunday, December 8 @ 6.20pm GMT

Episode 7: Sunday, December 15 @ 6.20pm GMT