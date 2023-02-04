How To Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Finale Online And Stream The Last Ever Episode Anywhere

How to watch Happy Valley Season 3 Finale

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 9pm GMT, Sunday, February 5 Channel: BBC One Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 6: synopsis

After 9 years, five BAFTA awards, and a seven year break, we finally get an ending to Sgt. Catherine Cawood's story (portrayed by the formidable Sarah Lancashire). And, as creator and writer Sally Wainwright has proved time and time again, it promises to be award-winning television that'll leave us at the edge of our seat. Confirmed to be longer than its usual 58-minute runtime, buckle up and find out how to watch Happy Valley Season 3 finale online and stream the last ever episode from anywhere.

Revealed to be working with crime lord and aspiring politician Darius Kneževićs who helped orchestrate his escape, Tommy Lee Royce is heading for Marbella - hopefully with son Ryan in tow. But first he's got plans to finally sort out Sgt. Cawood once and for all.

It won't be long, then, before Catherine and Tommy once again come face-to-face. As if a murderous fugitive on the loose making a beeline for her grandson wasn't enough, though, Catherine is also knee deep in investigating the murder of Joanna, who she'd previously arrested for illegal possession of prescription drugs. All this before she's due to retire on Thursday.

Meanwhile Ryan has made communication with Tommy, with the Season 3 trailer of the finale seeing him subsequently questioned by the police.

With so many theories of how Happy Valley could finally draw this dark and shocking story to a close, the official synopsis offers little clues of who will and won't get out of it alive. "Scores are settled for good on Catherine's final shift, and Ryan faces a moral dilemma."

Read our guide below on how to watch Happy Valley Season 3 finale online from anywhere - it's 1 hour, 8 minutes of TV you won't want to miss.

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Finale in the UK

The extended final episode of Happy Valley airs on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm GMT, bidding farewell to Catherine Cawood and the West Yorkshire town of Calder Valley.

If you can't tune into the free-to-air channel on linear TV, you can stream the Happy Valley Season 3 finale on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) across a number of devices alongside all previous seasons and episodes.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Happy Valley from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Happy Valley just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Happy Valley as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and PBS, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Happy Valley, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 6 in the US

AMC+ (opens in new tab) is expected to be the place to stream Season 3 of Happy Valley. However, an official date on when new episodes will drop is yet to be confirmed. With the show about to finish airing in the UK, we'd expect to have confirmation of its release across the Atlantic soon.

In the meantime, you can watch Season 1 and 2 on the platform to remind yourself of the story so far.

AMC+ plans start from $6.99 a month. That's after new subscribers make use of its 7-day free trial.

For those with Amazon Prime Video, you can add AMC+ onto your Prime subscription (opens in new tab) and pay just $1.99 a month for your first two months right now.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 6 in Canada

It appears to be much the same situation for those north of the border. Canadians don't yet have a firm date on when Happy Valley Season 3 will arrive, but can currently watch previous seasons with the AMC+ Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) add-on.

How to watch Happy Valley Season 3 Finale in Australia

Those wanting to watch the final ever episode of Happy Valley Down Under won't have to wait long at all. The Happy Valley Season 3 finale will land on Binge (opens in new tab) on Monday, February 6 at 12.15pm AEDT.

On Binge you can also catch-up or remind yourself of the story so far with its previous two seasons available to stream. Binge comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter costing from $10 a month