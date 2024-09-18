How To Watch High Potential Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, September 17 at 10pm ET/PT New episodes: weekly every Tuesday Channel: ABC US Stream: watch live with a Sling TV subscription or a FuboTV 7-day free trial Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch High Potential: Preview

Good Will Hunting meets Legally Blonde in 10-part crime dramedy High Potential, which stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a borderline genius cleaning woman who's as gifted as Reese Witherspoon's Will Hunting and as fiercely sassy as Matt Damon's Elle Woods... or should that be the other way around?

If anyone can figure it out it's Morgan, who'll throw in a withering burn for good measure. Read on our guide on how to watch High Potential online from anywhere below.

A polymath trained exclusively on a diet of TV documentaries, with razor-sharp powers of deduction and a photographic memory to boot, she revises a police case when she accidentally knocks over a box of evidence while bopping along to music mid-shift, and – to lead detective Karadec's (Daniel Sunjata) dismay – is duly enlisted as a consultant by the head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes department Selena (Judy Reyes).

And Karadec's not the only person with hang-ups about the move, as Morgan herself isn't entirely at ease about working for the police. With three mouths to feed at home, however, cleaning work isn't paying the bills. It's time to get her hands dirty.

A word of warning if you've already watched HPI, the French series that High Potential is based on. Initial episodes are a word-for-word carbon copy, but showrunner Todd Harthan has said that it gradually treads its own path. A police procedural dressed up in leopard print and stick-on lashes, here's how to watch High Potential online. Follow our guide below to stream every episode from anywhere.

Watch High Potential online in the US

(Image credit: ABC)

US viewers can watch High Potential on ABC when it debuts on Tuesday, September 17. Episodes air at 10pm ET/PT and new instalments will be broadcast weekly.

If you're keen to check out what else ABC has to offer but don't have an antenna or ABC as part of your cable plan, there are still plenty of options to watch through a variety of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Sling TV, where local ABC channels are available in select markets (double-check yours is included before you buy) with its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price for this plan is $45 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. ABC comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $79.99 a month, and new users can give it a try and watch Abbott Elementary without cost with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

Each episode lands on Hulu the day after airing on ABC. Plans start from $7.99 a month, but you can pay a couple of dollars more to include the streaming service within a Disney Plus Bundle.

How to watch High Potential from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream High Potential on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch High Potential online in Canada

(Image credit: CTV)

High Potential airs on CTV at 10pm ET/PT every Tuesday, starting September 17.

Free to use, you'll either need to create a Bell Media Account or login with your TV provider details to access CTV's on-demand library.

Can I watch High Potential in the UK?

High Potential doesn’t yet have an ETA across the pond, but Brits should see it arrive on Disney Plus in the coming months.

In the UK, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access ABC? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch High Potential in Australia?

It's a similar situation in Australia, where High Potential is expected to land on Disney Plus. The only question is when.

There are a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost audio and video quality.

An American Down Under? Use a VPN to access US-services like Sling TV just like you would back home.

Everything you need to know about High Potential

High Potential Episode Schedule

High Potential – Episode 1, “Pilot”: Tuesday, September 17

High Potential – Episode 2, “Dancers in the Dark”: Tuesday, September 24

High Potential – Episode 3, “Croaked”: Tuesday, October 1

High Potential – Episode 4, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrel”: Tuesday, October 8

High Potential – Episode 5, “Chutes & Murders”: Tuesday, October 15

High Potential – Episode 6, “Survival”: Tuesday, October 22

High Potential – Episode 7, “The Sauna at the End of the Stairs”: Tuesday, October 29

High Potential – Episode 8, TBA: Tuesday, November 5

High Potential – Episode 9, TBA: Tuesday, November 12

High Potential – Episode 10, TBA: Tuesday, November 19