How To Watch Love Island USA Season 6 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island USA Season 6

Swipe to scroll horizontally Launch: Tuesday, June 11 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT New episodes: Thursday through Tuesday following the show’s weeklong debut Stream: Peacock TV (US) | Crave (CA) Free Stream: TVNZ+ (NZ) | ITVX (UK) (release dates TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island USA Season 6: Preview

Get ready another swoon-worthy summer of Love Island USA. Jetting into Fiji to kick-off the latest season is incoming host Ariana Madix, who’ll help couple up of a boatload of impossibly buff boys and girls looking for their special someone. And those whose bonds survive the sexy trials of villa life over one scorching month in paradise could leave with more than just sunburn, with $100,000 awarded to the winning couple. Read our guide below for how to watch Love Island USA Season 6 online and from anywhere now.

Arriving hot on the heels of Love Island UK Season 11, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix – replacing former US presenter Sarah Hyland – will welcome a new coterie of contestants to Love Island, a place where the adage “sun's out, guns out” is legally binding. And viewers can rely on the cheeky trademark narration of Iain Stirling to spice up the show’s amorous antics.

You know the drill by now: islanders are partnered up based on first impressions, testing their chemistry before an onslaught of smoking-hot “bombshells” enter the villa to try and turn their heads. If the lure of another is strong, then recoupling ceremonies give contestants a chance to try their luck with someone else. There’s the risk, however, of anyone left solo being dumped from the island.

So, who will bring their A-Game to the iconic villa? This season’s lineup includes Serena King, a media planner looking for a “short king” to snuggle up to, and 21-year-old Kordell Beckham, younger brother of NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Meanwhile, viewers might recognise ripped Brit Aaron Evans, the Season 1 winner of The Traitors UK, in addition to snake wrangler Rob Rausch, who spent five days on the island last season before being dumped.

It’s going to be an unmissable month of steamy drama and rocky island romance. Don’t miss a moment with our guide below, where we explain how to watch Love Island USA Season 6 online and stream every episode of the hit dating series from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

It’s time for more sun, snogging, and steamy couples drama. You can watch Love Island USA Season 6 online with a Peacock subscription, beginning from Tuesday, June 11, with episodes available from 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

In the week of the show’s launch, there will be daily instalments of Love Island. Subsequently, episodes will be uploaded every Thursday through to and including Tuesday, while Saturday’s are expected to deliver “Unseen” episodes offering a compilation of moments that didn’t make the initial edit.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $5.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $11.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($59.99 or $119.99 a year respectively). And, until June 30, an annual subscription to Peacock Premium is available for only $19.99 per year.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island USA Season 6 online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island USA, head to ITVX.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 in New Zealand for Free

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

There’s no release date for Love Island USA Season 6 in New Zealand yet, but TVNZ is typically the place to find the US version of the raunchy TV series. Season 5 episodes arrived just a week behind their US broadcast, so Kiwi’s shouldn’t have to wait long before brand-new episodes are ready to stream.

Whey they do, signing up is easy and 100% free. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required! Alongside Love Island USA, you’ll find other iterations of the franchise, including Love Island Games.

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island USA Season 6 for free.

(Image credit: Crave)

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 in Canada

Crave is the place to watch Love Island USA Season 6 online in Canada. Episodes will land simultaneous with their US release from Tuesday, June 11, with new instalments uploaded pretty much daily.

Crave offers a number of plans starting from CA$9.99 a month+TAX, and including a Premium ad-free plan that costs CA$22 and supports 4K streaming.

However, in the instance you're an American traveling north of the border and want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN.

(Image credit: ITV)

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 in the UK?

Ah, ITV, the spiritual home of Love Island. While all English-speaking versions of the franchise are added to the channel’s streaming platform, we don’t yet have a release date for Season 6 of Love Island USA in the UK. Judging from last season’s launch, viewers should expect to wait a few weeks before new episodes arrive on ITVX. We'll update this space as soon as we know more.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Registering for an ITVX account is completely free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

An American finding yourself overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 in Australia

For the time being, the Fijian villa remains closed to Aussie viewers, with no word on when Season 6 of Love Island USA will begin broadcasting Down Under.

Typically, 9Now is the place to get your Love Island fix: its content library includes the UK, USA, and Australian versions of the show, as well as Peacock spin-off Love Island Games. We expect it to be only a matter of weeks before the latest US-antics are made available to view on 9Now.

100% free to use, 9Now is the home of much of the Love Island franchise. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now is a regional service. So, if you're from Down Under but away from home, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home and stream your favorite shows as usual.

Everything We Know About Love Island USA Season 6

Who Is In Love Island USA Season 6?

Aaron Evans , age 26, from Marbella, Spain

, age 26, from Marbella, Spain Coye Simmons , age 28, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

, age 28, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina Hannah Smith , age 26, from Concord, North Carolina

, age 26, from Concord, North Carolina JaNa Craig , age 29, lives in Las Vegas, Nevada

, age 29, lives in Las Vegas, Nevada Kaylor Martin , age 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

, age 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Kendall Washington , age 27, from San Diego, California

, age 27, from San Diego, California Kordell Beckham , age 21, from Houston, Texas

, age 21, from Houston, Texas Leah Kateb , age 24, from Los Angeles, California

, age 24, from Los Angeles, California Rob Rausch , age 25, from Florence, Alabama

, age 25, from Florence, Alabama Serena Page, age 24, from Houston, Texas

When Does Love Island USA Season 6 start? Mark your calendars: Season 6 of Love Island USA kicks off on Tuesday, June 11. New episodes will be released daily in its first week. Subsequently, there will be episodes every day Thursday through to Tuesday, with no instalments provided on Wednesdays.

Who Is The New Host Of Love Island USA Season 6? Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix takes over hosting duties from Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland for Season 6, after Hyland presented the the last two seasons.

Why Isn’t Sarah Hyland Returning For Love Island USA Season 6? After fronting two seasons of the show, Sarah Hyland confirmed in an Instagram post that she won't be returning to the iconic Fijian villa. The Modern Family actress explained: “I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates of LOVE ISLAND USA. While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season.”

Where Was Love Island USA Season 6 Filmed? Love Island USA contestants are once again heading to Fiji for more romantic encounters, with the Peacock series promising a sexy new villa, "a spicy Casa Amor, and an unforgettable Hideaway.”