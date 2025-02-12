Where Can I Watch The Traitors And Stream All English Language Versions? Here's How To Access British, Canada, New Zealand, And Other Versions Anywhere

How To Watch The Traitors Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Traitors US: Peacock (US) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Crave/CTV (CA) | 10Play (AU) The Traitors UK: Peacock (US) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Crave/CTV (CA) | 10Play (AU) | Three Now (NZ) The Traitors Canada: Crave/CTV (CA) The Traitors Australia: Peacock (US) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Crave/CTV (CA) | 10Play (AU) | Three Now (NZ) The Traitors NZ: Peacock (US) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Crave/CTV (CA) | Paramount Plus (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Traitors - Preview

You’d have to have been hiding under a cloak to not have heard of reality gameshow sensation The Traitors. Debuting in the Netherlands in 2021, the series has been adapted in over 30 countries, becoming one of the watercooler shows of the 2020s. And rightly so – it’s utterly gripping stuff, reflecting themes of trust, deceit, division and betrayal that have become a part of everyday life in the post-Covid world.

While there’s slight differences to the format across the globe, each version essentially works the same. A group of players are assigned the role of either Faithful or Traitor. It’s up to the Faithful to weed out the dastardly deceivers, with an opportunity each evening to vote out the player they believe to be a Traitor. But the Traitors get their chance for vengeance, each night choosing to ‘murder’ one of the Faithful. If, by the ‘endgame’ only Faithful remain, they will win the hefty prize pot, but if there’s a Traitor in their midst, they take the lot. Each episode, all players – Faithful and Traitor alike – take part in challenges designed to bump up the ultimate prize, and there’s often Shields up for grabs that protect the holder from murder (and banishment in some versions).

What results is an often fascinating examination of human behavior. With no specific spoilers, stand out moments in the past have included Faithfuls being blindsided by their most loyal friends being Traitors in the final throws of the game, Traitors betraying one another at the banishment ceremony and reality TV stars puppeteering the game throughout. Some banishments have a genuine emotional impact, while some will have you punching the air in glee.

Wherever you're based, if you’ve read this far, you’ve likely already enjoyed your domestic iteration of the show, but stick with us as we explain how to watch global versions of The Traitors online and potentially for free.

Can I watch The Traitors for free?

The dastardly game of deception has gone global, with various iterations available to stream across the globe, with a number of free options! Sadly no free streamer has all versions, but we'll be 100% faithful by breaking down which version can be streamed where and which viewers won't have to spend a penny to do so. Read on below for all your viewing options around the world.

How to watch The Traitors US

(Image credit: Peacock)

How to watch The Traitors US for free: Viewers in the UK are in luck because all episodes of the US version of The Traitors – including the current Season 3 – can be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices, though it's probably most easily accessible abroad via desktop. it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence. Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How To Watch The Traitors US Around The World:

The Traitors US is a Peacock original, so that's where American viewers will find it.

Canadians can stream Season 1 for free on CTV (although you'll need a Bell Media login), or watch all episodes via Crave.

In Australia, you can stream for free on 10Play, with up to date episodes landing weekly.

Kiwis can catch all episodes on the free service, Three Now.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your usual streamer.

How to watch The Traitors UK

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch The Traitors UK for free: BBC iPlayer is the home of The Traitors UK and that's where you can free stream all episodes right now. Again, you can get BBC iPlayer on most devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence. Overseas? A VPN will let you stream BBC iPlayer like you usually would.

How To Watch The Traitors UK Around The World:

Peacock is also the place for US viewers to stream the British version of the show. Two seasons are available now, with the recent third season set to land when the US version wraps its latest run.

In Canada, fans can stream the first two seasons totally free on CTV, but you'll need a Crave subscription for Season 3.

Aussies can watch every episode of The Traitors UK for free on 10Play, including that latest season.

Kiwis can catch all three seasons of the UK version of the show completely free on Three Now.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your usual streamer.

How to watch The Traitors Canada

(Image credit: CTV)

How to watch The Traitors Canada for free: Canadians can watch their homegrown version of the show for free on CTV. Season 1 requires users to login with their Bell Media credentials, but the recent Season 2 is available to everyone. All episodes are also available on Crave. It's worth noting, Canada also has a French language version of the show – Les Traîtres – with the same location and host which can be streamed on Noovo. Travelling outside of Canada? Use a VPN to access CTV as you normally would.

How To Watch The Traitors Canada Around The World:

The Traitors Canada is yet to receive a release outside of its home country.

Canadian abroad? Use a VPN to access CTV and Crave as you normally would.

How to watch The Traitors Australia

(Image credit: Channel 10)

How to watch The Traitors Australia for free: The Traitors Australia was cancelled in 2024 after two seasons. However, all episodes can still be streamed, completely free, on 10Play Down Under. To access 10Play, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming. Aussie's away from home can use a VPN to free stream as you normally would.

How To Watch The Traitors Australia Around The World:

Viewers in the US can stream both seasons on the Stateside The Traitors hub, Peacock.

Canadians can stream the whole run for free on CTV, although you'll need your Bell Media login for Season 2. It's also available on Crave.

UK fans are in luck, because every episode is available for free on BBC iPlayer.

The good news for Kiwis is that Season 1 of The Traitors Australia can be streamed totally free on Three Now. The bad news is that Season 2 isn't available in NZ at present.

Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to access your usual streamer.

How to watch The Traitors New Zealand

(Image credit: Three Now)

How to watch The Traitors New Zealand for free: Brits can stream Season 1 of The Traitors NZ for free on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 is yet to arrive in the UK, however. As mentioned, BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch – we recommend desktop though if you're outside the UK. To create a BBC account, pop in your email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). You should also have a valid TV licence. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can access BBC iPlayer from overseas using a VPN.

How To Watch The Traitors New Zealand Around The World:

US viewers can stream the debut season of the Kiwi iteration on Peacock, although Season 2 isn't yet available Stateside.

CTV hosts a free stream of The Traitors NZ in Canada, but again, only the first season is currently available. Crave can also watch there.

Viewers in Australia can stream New Zealand's version of The Traitors on Paramount Plus, but again, you'll only find Season 1.

Despite the show being a Kiwi original, there's currently no streaming options for The Traitors New Zealand in its home country, with episodes pulled from Three Now late last year.

Not at home? Use a VPN to access your usual streamer

How to watch The Traitors Ireland

(Image credit: RTÉ)

The recently announced Traitors Ireland will stream for free on RTÉ Player later in 2025. Hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, it'll see 22 hopefuls compete for a prize of up to €50,000.

International streaming options are yet to be announced.

How to watch The Traitors online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Traitors as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Traitors, head to BBC iPlayer

Everything You Need To Know About The Traitors

Who hosts The Traitors? Naturally, different versions of The Traitors have different hosts. The Scotland-set US iteration is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who plays the role as delightfully camp as a panto villain. The way Cumming rolls his "R" on the word "traitors" is simply iconic. The UK host is Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman, who, while sassy and savage on occasion, seems to really root for the contestants in the latter stages and delivers some hilarious one-liners during the challenges. Canada's host is actor Karine Vanasse, a cold and cutting character on hosting duties, but clearly a deep admirer of the game and its players. Unlike some others she conducts post-elimination interviews herself where her genuine affection shines through. Also the host of Quebec's Les Traîtres, Vanasse is the only person to anchor two versions of the show. Aussie actor Roger Corser hosted Australia's Traitors, playing it as 'James Bond but an eccentric millionaire.' His deadpan humor was a highlight of the show and it was interesting seeing the game play out with a more 'hands off' host. Paul Henry is the Kiwi host, with the broadcaster leaning in to a flamboyant style, with his signature cane and fedora. Taking on a pompous persona, Henry tends to make sharp observations and jabs on the gameplay, relishing in rocking the boat amongst the players.

Where can I stream The Traitors? Brits are the luckiest when it comes to streaming The Traitors, with four versions from across the globe available for free on BBC iPlayer. The best paid option belongs to Canadians, with Crave hosting almost every season of every English language iteration.

Which is the best version of The Traitors? The best version of The Traitors really depends on what you're looking for from the show and what your favorite aspects are. The US version is bitchy, camp and incredibly tongue in cheek, with contestants that may be familiar to reality TV fans. Each season has a huge dose of Real Housewives and similar among its player pool, but the real selling point is the mix of veterans of other reality gameshows. Legends of Big Brother, Survivor and The Challenge have all appeared and it's fascinating watching them apply their gameplay knowledge and strategy to The Traitors. Best season: Season 3 (ongoing) The British show is made up entirely of everyday folks (a celebrity version is due later in 2025) and that makes it all the more intriguing. Seeing the lengths normal people will go to for a life changing sum of money makes for gripping television, and while the outcomes can sometimes be a little predictable, the path to getting there and the inevitable betrayals involved makes for edge-of-your-seat stuff. Best season: Season 2 (2024) It's worth noting, the US and UK versions are shot in the same location back to back and generally involve similar challenges and twists season to season. As such the shows are much higher budget than their counterparts, however things can feel a little repetitive when bingeing both, so it's worth watching a different version in between. The Traitors Canada doesn't do a huge amount different from the UK and the US although the setting is different (but similar). It's by far the most amicable version of the game, with the players displaying genuine remorse for banishment and murder, and has a similar sense of intrigue to the American versions with the addition of reality gameshow veterans. Best season: Season 2 (2024) Australia's short lived iteration has a totally different vibe, best described as Agatha Christie meets Squid Game. Shot at a 1920's hotel, it sure has the aesthetic of a Marple mystery but the challenges see the players sent out in matching tracksuits and involve the likes of being shot with paintballs. A lot of Traitors fans will count Season 1 among the best, largely down to its incredibly tactical gameplay and gut wrenching twists. Season 2 has to be seen to be believed. Best season: Season 1 (2023) New Zealand's addition to the franchise combines regular folks and reality stars in it's first season, with a switch to civilian only for the second. Closer in vibe to the Aussie iteration, the fact that a lot of the players have pre-existing relationships coupled with the setting of a small mountain lodge, mean that everyone involved gets pretty close, with little opportunity for splitting off in to factions. Best season: Season 2 (2024)

Which is the best season of The Traitors? Mild spoilers follow. Generally fans will cite UK Season 2 and Australia Season 1 as the best The Traitors has to offer. Both had an outstanding cast from the off and excellent Traitor selections. One round table in UK S2 sees two Traitors gunning for each other in spectacular fashion, while Oz S1 has some of the most tactical Faithfuls the franchise has seen. And both seasons have heart-in-your-mouth endings that'll leave you needing a lie down afterwards.

Where is The Traitors filmed? The UK and US versions of the show are both shot at Ardross Castle near Inverness, Scotland. Canada's show is shot alongside it's French-language sibling in Manoir Rouville-Campbell in Quebec, while the Aussie version was filmed at the Robertson Hotel in Robertson, New South Wales. The Traitors New Zealand takes place at Woodhouse Mountain Lodge in Kourawhero, Warkworth, New Zealand.

How many versions of The Traitors are there? Past, present and future, there are 31 versions of The Traitors across the globe starting with the Dutch original De Verraders. There are currently 4 English language versions (RIP Traitors Australia) with a fifth, Traitors Ireland, coming in 2025.