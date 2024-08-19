How To Watch Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Special Online From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Monday, August 19 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT Stream: Peacock TV (US) | Crave (CA) Free Stream: TVNZ+ (NZ) | ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island USA Season 6: Preview

The sun may have gone down on Love Island Season 6, but tonight's reunion episode promises to give fans a post-holiday glow. A month after the winning couple left the villa $100,000 richer, series finalists and fan-favorites return to talk about the season’s biggest dramas and much more. Want to know which couples survived the trials of Casa Amor? Find out with our viewing guide below, explaining how to watch Love Island USA Season 6 reunion online and exclusively on Peacock in the US.

It was the reality TV show par excellence this summer, and the most-watched across all streaming platforms. Airing almost daily between June 11 and July 21, Season 6 saw another boat-load of buff contestants take a romantic rollercoaster ride, where they grafted, coupled up, snogged in the Soul Ties nook, and had their heads turned by some smoking hot bombshells.

Now Ariana Madix is back to chat about the juiciest happenings on and off the island. All ten original contestants – including the congenial JaNa, runner-up Leah, snake wrangler Rob, and first out Coye Simmons – will feature, alongside the series’ winners and some fan favorites. Plenty of tea will be spilt and shade thrown as they reflect on the show’s biggest talking points, including OMG moments like the boys’ scandalous antics at Casa Amor, the “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between Leah and Rob, and bombshell Andrea’s unceremonious exit from the island.

Catch this one-off special as we explain how to watch the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion live streams from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 reunion online in the US

Looking for all the behind-the-scenes goss? You can watch the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion on Peacock from Monday, August 19, with the one-off special available from 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

And, although there isn't a Peacock free trial available (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 reunion from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 reunion as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for the Love Island USA Reunion Special, head to Peacock

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 online free in New Zealand

The latest season of Love Island USA arrived on August 6, a few months behind America’s TV schedule. So, while Kiwis can watch Love Island USA Season 6 online for free on TVNZ, you won’t find the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion on TVNZ until almost October 15. But when the time comes, you’ll know where to go!

Signing up is easy and 100% free. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required! Alongside Love Island USA, you’ll find other iterations of the franchise, including Love Island Games.

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island USA Season 6 for free.

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 reunion in Canada

Like their American neighbors, Canadians can watch the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion on Monday, August 19 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The two-hour-long special – alongside every other Season 6 episode – is available to stream with a Crave subscription.

Crave offers a number of plans starting from CA$9.99 a month+TAX, and including a Premium ad-free plan that costs CA$22 and supports 4K streaming.

However, in the instance you're an American traveling north of the border and want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch Love Island USA S6 reunion online in the UK for free

Love Island USA Season 6 began airing on ITVXfrom Monday, August 5. While new episodes are available almost daily, there's a two-month delay between the show’s US broadcast and its UK release. Consequently, the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion won't be available to stream across the Atlantic until mid-October at the earliest.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch.

Registering for an ITVX account is completely free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Are you an American overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account from anywhere, when away from home.

Watch Love Island USA reunion special in Australia

We’re still waiting to hear exactly when Love Island USA Season 6 will become available to stream Down Under. 9Now is typically the place to go to get your Love Island fix: its content library includes the UK and Australian versions of the show, as well as Peacock spin-off Love Island Games. But at present, only Seasons 4 and 5 of the American version are available.

100% free to use, 9Now is the home of much of the Love Island franchise. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now is a regional service. So, if you're from Down Under but away from home, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home and stream your favorite shows as usual.

Everything We Know About The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion

Who Will Be In The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion?

Serena Page

JaNa Craig

Leah Kateb

Kaylor Martin

Olivia Walker

Sierra Sade Mills

Rob Rausch

Aaron Evans

Kenny Rodriguez

Kordell Beckham

Connor Newsum

Nicole Jacky

Coye Simmons

Nigel Okafor

Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera

Catherine Marshall

Hannah Elizabeth

Daia McGhee

Kassy Castillo

Kendall Washington

Harrison Luna

Miguel Harichi

When Does The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Air? Put the date in your diary: the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion will be available to stream from Monday, August 19 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock in the States and Crave in Canada. Other countries will have to wait a while for the reunion.

Where Can I Watch The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion? In the US, NBC-streamer Peacock is the exclusive home of Love Island USA, while Crave hosts the hit reality TV series in Canada. Season 6 episodes are airing on ITVX for UK viewers and via TVNZ in New Zealand right now. But it’ll be a few months before the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion becomes available to stream in those territories.