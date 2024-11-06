How To Watch Love Triangle Australia Online And For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Triangle Australia Online

Watch Love Triangle Australia: Preview

From the masterminds behind Married at First Sight comes an all-new dating show premise from Australia. Love Triangle Australia has had two explosive seasons already, with the show finally arriving for free in the UK on Channel 4 – with it yet to find its official North America streaming home. Still, it's one you're going to want to watch, and we explain exactly how to watch Love Triangle Australia online from anywhere and for free with a VPN.

The parameters of this new dating experiment is as follows: single Aussies will date two prospective love interests at the same time. The catch is, they'll only choose one, with the other chosen for them. Much like similar shows Married at First Sight and Love is Blind, initially they'll have no idea what their love matches look like, speaking exclusiely over the phone. Once their choices are made, though, they have to move in together. As a three.

Seasons 1 and 2 see six singles pushed through the throes of love (and maybe throuples) in this short but sweet format. And it may not be long before the Australian version and other iterations make their way across the pond, with a third season already in the works for 2025.

Find out how to get caught up on this exciting new dating show (one you'll be able to watch with your parents unlike Dating Naked UK). Read on for all the details on how to watch Love Triangle Australia online where you are below.

How to watch Love Island Australia online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Brits are just now getting the delights of the explosive new dating experiment, with episodes of Love Triangle Australia Season 2 currently airing before episodes of Married at First Sight UK on free-to-air channel E4 at 8pm GMT. Episodes air Monday to Thursday at the same time. Thereafter, you'll be able to watch Love Triangle Australia online through Channel 4's on-demand service.

Catch-up on episodes so far on Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while Love Triangle Australia is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Love Triangle Australia from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Triangle on Channel 4 just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Triangle Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Triangle Australia, head to Channel 4

How to watch Love Triangle Australia in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

You can find boxsets of both Season 1 and 2 of Love Triangle Australia on its official streaming home, Stan. The second season premiered at end of last year from October 5 to November 16, with a third season set to be happening in 2025.

Stan offers the option of three plans, starting from $12 a month. You can choose between its Basic, Standard, and Premium package.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch Love Triangle Australia in North America?

There's no official home as of yet for Love Triangle Australia, though if it sees any of the success of Married at First Sight, Americans and Canadians may be able to watch the show soon – or even get their own iteration. We'll update if any news emerges.

As detailed above, if you’re away from home you can download a VPN to connect to Channel 4 for a free stream, or your preferred regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.