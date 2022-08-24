Watch Middle-Aged Beavis And Butt-Head's Hilariously Brutal Supermarket Brawl In New Clip From Paramount+

If only we could all have the power to look forward in time to see what our lives would be like, so that we could inform our present selves of how and how not to change things. Thankfully, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is here to remind us that everything sucks now, and the future will probably suck, too. But there’s nothing to be glum about when it comes to watching Beavis and Butt-Head’s flash-forward to their middle-aged years, which will be the case for the upcoming segment “Home Aide” from Episode 5. As seen in the exclusive clip above, age has been about as kind to this duo as they’ve been to each other, and I would watch this as a wholly separate series, assuming Beavis lives through this one.

This isn’t the first time that fans have laid sore eyes on older versions of the destructive duo, and we’d most recently seen these specific iterations within the sci-fi mayhem of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe earlier this year. But we’ll be spending a lot more time with them than usual very soon, and I am full of hope and optimism that the entire segment will be as hilarious as the clip above.

First things first: Beavis and Butt-Head instantly gets a round of applause for specifically brand-checking Count Chocula — once famously portrayed by Pete Davidson on SNL — amidst a slew of generic and spoofy cereal names like “Tidal Crunch,” “Abe’s,” “Rabbit Ears,” and “Frosty.” And dammit, Butt-Head, you should know that. Chocolate marshmallows are as important to, uhhhh, daily health requirements as beer is. As much as I do want to see these two derps boozing it up until blackout now that they’re of age and don’t have to rely on Todd for such things, who am I to argue with Beavis that he can’t use his hard-earned/hard-schemed money to buy Count Chocula?

After all, Beavis gave Butt-Head a bath. [record scratches as needle hops up off the record player and runs away screaming] That detail is no doubt in reference to a moment earlier in the episode, or their lives in general, in which Beavis physically bathed his weightier friend. It sounds as if Beavis ends up getting a job as Butt-Head’s live-in nurse, or something to that effect. Did I mention already that I want this as a fully standalone series on Paramount+? Okay, I did, good.

Anyway, that’s when things get ramped up a notch, as Butt-Head slams Beavis in the face with his cane before plowing into him with the motorized cart and sending the screaming old fart crashing into a display of giant rubber balls. (The fact that Beavis calls him “Mr. Butt-Head” twice while begging for mercy is icing on the cake, really.) And then we witness one of Butt-Head’s most malicious acts yet as he drives his cart back and forth across Beavis’ screaming and writhing body. What are friends for, if not to realign your spine against your will?

One of my favorite things about any iteration of Beavis and Butt-Head is Mike Judge’s voice when Beavis is screaming or in any kind of pain, but even I was a teensy-weensy bit horrified at his desperate wails while Butt-Head threatened to fire him if he was still alive. Only a teensy-weensy bit, though, since the rest of me was filled with super-mature and adult-y glee.