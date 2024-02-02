How To Watch Past Lives Online And Stream The Academy Award-Nominated Movie From Anywhere

How To Watch Past Lives Online

Celine Song’s film debut is something of an outlier in the Oscars race, going up against the more bombastic likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon for Best Picture. But Past Lives is equally unmissable: a romantic drama about ordinary people, a tender portrait of human connection and the roads less traveled. You can stream the acclaimed drama with our guide below, which explains how to watch Past Lives online.

Distributed by A24, the company that struck awards gold with Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, Past Lives finds Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in the roles of Na Young and Hae Sung, two childhood sweethearts growing up in South Korea whose lives diverge when Young’s family emigrate to Toronto.

Yet despite the intervening chasm of other countries and time zones – their lives intersect only sporadically over the subsequent decades – their deep bond transcends their different circumstances.

Also starring John Magaro (The Many Saints of Newark) as Young’s playwright husband Arthur and Ji Hye Yoon as Nora's mother, Past Lives is a powerfully meditative drama whose stars convey a wellspring of emotion – of yearning, friendship and regret – without resorting to the usual Hollywood histrionics.

Described as “transcendent” and “a masterclass in slow, simmering storytelling” (Empire Magazine) as well as “a confident entry in the canon of great romances” (The Atlantic), Past Lives has bowled over both audiences and critics. In addition to its five Golden Globe nods, it’s in the running for two Oscars and three BAFTA awards, with Song’s masterful screenplay coming in for particular praise.

Catch this quietly heart wrenching drama now as we break down below how to watch Past Lives online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Past Lives online in the US

Celine Song’s acclaimed movie debut arrives to stream on Paramount Plus starting Friday, February 2, exclusive to the streamer in the US.

You'll need to opt for more expensive Paramount Plus subscription that throws in Showtime titles in order to watch Past Lives. The plan costs $11.99 a month (or save 16% with its annual plan, costing $119.99 a year), skips out on commercials and allows you to tune into CBS live. That's after a 7-day free trial, available to new and eligible returning customers.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Past Lives online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Past Lives online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Past Lives online in the UK?

While you can’t watch Past Lives on streaming in the UK yet, there are multiple PVOD options that you can use to rent or buy the movie.

For example, it’s available to rent through both Amazon and Microsoft Store from £3.99, as well as on Apple TV, Sky Store and Google Play.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will let you to connect to your paid streaming services no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Past Lives online in Canada?

Although Paramount Plus US lets new subscribers stream Past Lives for free, the film isn’t currently slated to hit that platform in Canada.

Luckily, film fans are able to purchase it on platforms like Amazon, Cineplex Store and Apple TV to rent and/or buy. On Amazon, you can rent the film online from CA$5.99, or purchase it to keep for CA$17.99.

A US citizen out of the country? Download a VPN to change your IP address to one you’d use back home and access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch Past Lives online in Australia?

This Oscar-nominated drama is available to rent now from AU$5.99 on Amazon, or you can buy it outright for AU$19.99. It’s also available to stream on VOD services like Fetch, Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Store for a one-off fee.

As detailed above, viewers currently abroad might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above and watch Past Lives online just like you would back home.

