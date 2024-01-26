How To Watch Killers Of The Flower Moon Online And Stream The Academy Award-Nominated Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio Now

Watch Killers Of The Flower Moon

Swipe to scroll horizontally Released: January 12 Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus

Watch Killers Of The Flower Moon: Synopsis

A compelling account of the oily depths of American greed, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and a phenomenal Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese’s 26th feature film has been picking up award nominations left, right and center. And its impressive 10 Academy Award nods have only highlighted the film’s social and historical significance.

The 2017 book on which Killers of the Flower Moon is based concerns the “Reign of Terror” that blighted Oklahoma's Osage Nation from 1921 to 1926. When the Osage found oil on their land, they immediately became some of the richest people alive. Yet white settlers soon descended like locusts and conspired to inherit their wealth – by any means necessary.

DiCaprio stars as WWI veteran Ernest Burkhart, whose uncle William – the ever-excellent Robert De Nero – is a prominent member of the community who’s inveigled himself into the Osage’s confidences. So when Ernest and Osage woman Molly (Gladstone) fall in love and get married, William manipulates Ernest into orchestrating her family’s murder in the hopes of inheriting their fortune.

The Los Angeles Times praised Scorsese’s ability to “bring an entire bygone era to rich, teeming life, just before he chokes it off with an all-consuming stench of death.” And he’s aided in no small part by an excellent ensemble, including DiCaprio, De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers and John Lithgow.

Yet Gladstone is the film’s standout, giving a performance of “tragic force” (The Guardian), quiet integrity, and simmering pain. Consequently, she made history by becoming the first Native American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Catch Scorsese’s blistering, Best Picture nominee now – with as many bathroom breaks as you please - with our guide below, which explains how to watch Killers of the Flower Moon online with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon online

(Image credit: Apple)

Killers Of The Flower Moon is available to stream now on Apple TV Plus.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month. But, if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

While new subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days, it's also worth noting that, if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer

Killers Of The Flower Moon Cast