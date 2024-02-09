How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 Online And Stream Episodes For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2: Preview

The Snatch Game is going international, judies! Mama Ru and her trusty judges are back to put some of Blighty's most dragulous queens mug-to-beaten-mug in a battle to the death drop. Find out how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 online from anywhere and discover who will be coronated as Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

We know every country thinks they have the most C.U.N.T.-worthy queens on the planet (those with the most impressive Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent, we mean), and Drag Race UK Vs The World gives them the chance to prove it.

Season 2 sees contestants from the British Isles go up against those from the US, Netherlands, Philippines, Spain and France all representing their nation. Yes, this may be an Olympics year, but surely the only thing people really care about is who wins gold in lip syncing, right?

Dishing out the medals with RuPaul are the usual gaggle of gorgeous judges. And joining Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr will be extra special guests like actor Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Adwoa Aboah (Top Boy) and the icon that is Sinitta.

So which of these b*tches will get to stay, and which will have to say so long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, adieu?

Either way, shantay, you stay! We have all the information you need on this very page about how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 for free live and on catch-up where you are.

How to watch RuPaul's Race UK Vs The World Season 2 online in the UK

The BBC is even more of an institution than RuPaul himself, so it's fitting that everything Drag Race UK is shown on Auntie B. All eight episodes of RuPaul's Race UK Vs The World Season 2 go out on BBC Three on Fridays at 9pm GMT.

If you can't tune into linear TV or want to watch on catch-up, you can do so via the BBC's online streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, where you can also find regular old RuPaul's Drag Race UK, as well Canada's Drag Race and Drag Race Down Under.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on holiday or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Drag Race as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 like you were in your home country

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 in the US

Wow Presents Plus is the sparkling streaming service to Ru-veal all new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2, with the eight episodes arriving on Fridays from February 9 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. That's the same time as episodes air in the UK.

A Wow Presents Plus subscription starts from $4.99 a month, or can opt for its annual plan, which costs $49.99 a year. As if that wasn't good enough value on its own, you can also watch the first episode of Season 2 for free. Fierce!

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 in Australia

To watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 Down Under, Aussies will need a subscription to Wow Presents Plus. Much like other countries, we expect new episodes to arrive Down Under concurrently with the UK schedule, which would mean new episodes at 8am AEDT on Saturdays from February 10.

Subscriptions costs $7.38 a month or $73.92 annually in Australia if you're not already subscribed to the international streaming hub of everything Ru.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 in Canada

Canada is one of the only countries around the world where UK versions of Drag Race aren't shown on Wow Presents Plus. Instead, you'll need streaming service Crave to stream RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2 in Canada.

New episodes will arrive every Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Crave starts from $9.99 a month (+tax) with the option of three tiers depending on your appetite for commercials and whether you wish to access Crave's live channel streams. Choose between Basic, Standard, or Premium, and you can also save some dollars by opting to pay for a year upfront.

Who Are The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World Season 2? Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Spain, 26)

Choriza May (UK, 32)

Gothy Kendoll (UK, 26)

Hannah Conda (Australia, 31)

Jonbers Blonde (UK, 34)

Keta Minaj (Netherlands, 40)

La Grande Dame (France, 24)

Marina Summers (Philippines, 26)

Mayhem Miller (US, 41)

Scarlet Envy (US, 31)

Tia Kofi (UK, 33)

