Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3: Preview

Herstory is about to made for a third time as Drag Race returns to Oceania. Bringing together ten queens, Mama Ru is joined by Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson to find the next Drag Superstar from Australia and New Zealand. With a whole lot of wig-snatching and lip-sync battling, we explain how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 online for free and from anywhere.

Featuring a fabulous line up of Aussie and Kiwi queens, Flor is the third contestant in a row to appear on Drag Race Down Under following a stint on New Zealand's reality drag show, House of Drag. Joining her in the top 3 from Week 1's "Rumix" challenge are Hollywould Star and Gabriella Labucci.

Ashley Madison, one of Melbourne's most well-known drag queens, also joins the Season 3 cast, alongside this year's oldest queen, Bumpa Love who, at 51, entered the Werk Room with possibly the most iconic and relatable line: "There better be a bar in this motherfucking place, because mama needs a sauvignon blanc." Same, gurl, same.

You sure won't want to miss a moment as queens compete through challenges and runway-worthy looks on the mainstage each week. Set to be joined by the likes of Adam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), and former Miss Universe Australia, Maria Thattil as extra special guest judges along the way, make sure you know how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 online anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 online in the UK

It feels like it's been a while since we joined RuPaul in the Werk Room with a haggle of competing drag queens hoping to become the next Drag Queen Superstar.

Returning to Australia for its third second, those in the UK can watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 for free. The series started on July 28 with new episodes airing every Friday at 9pm BST on BBC Three.

Can't tune into linear TV or want to watch on catch-up? You can do so via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer, where you can also find the first two seasons, as well Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race UK, and UK vs the World.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home. Similarly, Kiwis won't want to miss out on their free stream via TVNZ+, so can follow these steps, too.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and TVNZ+, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, head to BBC iPlayer

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 in the US

Wow Presents Plus is the place to get all the latest Aussie wig snatching, with those Stateside able to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 online every Friday with new episodes dropping at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

New subscribers can currently benefit from 20% off their first month with the code DOWNUNDER, paying just $3.99. Thereafter, you'll pay $4.99 a month, or can opt for its annual plan, which costs $49.99 a year.

A Brit or Kiwi abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 in Canada

The exclusive home for Drag Race Down Under up until now in Canada has been Crave. It looks like, much like the US, though, Season 3 will be streamable via WOW Presents Plus with new episodes arriving every Friday.

In Canada, WOW Presents Plus costs $6.55 a month or $65.61 a year if you're prepared to cough up upfront. You can currently save 20% on your first month when quoting the discount code DOWNUNDER, bringing your first month down to $5.24.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 in Australia

To watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3, Aussies looking to scream "Yaaas, queen!" at their faves will be in want of a Stan subscription. With the new season already launched, you can expect new episodes to land weekly on Fridays.

Stan offers a 30-day free trial to new subscribers, thereafter you can pay from $10 a month.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 Free in New Zealand

Kiwis are in luck – much like the UK, you can get a free stream and watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3 via TVNZ's streaming service, TVNZ+. The new season started on July 28, with new episodes arriving on the platform every Friday at 7pm NZST.

Signing up to TVNZ+ is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Who Are The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 3? Ashley Midson, 25, from Melbourne

Bumpa Love, 51, from Melbourne

Flor, 25, fro Auckland

Gabriella Labucci, 31, from Ballarat

Hollywould Star, 28, from Sydney

Isis Avis Loren, 33, from Melbourne

Ivanna Drink, 26, from Auckland

Ivory Glaze, 26, from Sydney

Rita Menu, 24, from Hamilton

Amyl, 27, from Sydney