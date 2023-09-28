How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 Online And For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, September 28 at 9pm BST Channel: BBC Three Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | TVNZ (NZ) International Stream: WOW Presents (US, AU) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5: Preview

Sissy better walk...straight on over to her TV, because arguably the best international iteration of RuPaul's Drag Race is back. Pinkies up in the air and don't spill your tea over these wig snatching queens. Mama Ru is back and she's handing out covetted RuPeter Badges. Find out how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 online from anywhere and discover the next British Drag Queen Superstar.

It's been a long time coming, but RuPaul is back on British soil alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr to judge the queens best encompassing creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. And who are the Class of 2023 queens?

Claiming to be the Beyonce of Doncaster is Miss Naomi Carter, exuding Black elegance alongside a Drag Race UK first with the Black trans queen, Cara Mele. The 26-year-old is the show's very own American invasion.

Another moment in Herstory, Banksie, who resides from Manchester, might just be Drag Race UK's tallest ever queen, reaching heights of 7ft in heels. Legs for days.

Describing herself as a "Hollywood Starlet, but with a migraine", the cooky Kate Butch is a delight for those who appreciate a good pun, while Polish Alexis Saint-Pete shows all are welcome in the RuPaul family, showcasing London's celebration of cultures.

With new spin-off show The After Shave With Danny Beard airing immediately after with all the deathdrops and lewks from the mainstage, read on to find out how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 for free where you are.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

RuPaul returns to Ol' Blighty with his fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. An institution, there's nothing more British than the BBC, which is where you'll be able to watch all new episodes every week. Starting on Thursday, September 28 at 9pm BST on BBC Three, new episodes will air every week at the same time.

You can then catch the brand new spin-off The After Shave With Danny Beard immediately after new episodes, with the first airing at 10.10pm BST.

Can't tune into linear TV or want to watch on catch-up? You can do so via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer, where you can also find its four previous seasons, as well Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Down Under, and UK vs the World.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race UK, head to BBC iPlayer

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 in the US

(Image credit: Wow Presents)

Wow Presents Plus is the place to get all the latest wig snatching from the main stage Stateside. RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 episodes will begin arriving from Thursday, September 28 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. That means you can watch new episodes every Thursday at the same time that they air for the first time in the UK.

A Wow Presents Plus subscription starts from $4.99 a month, or can opt for its annual plan, which costs $49.99 a year.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 in Canada

Unlike other iterations from the Drag Race franchise, RuPaul's Drag Race UK still finds its home on Crave in Canada, with Season 5 premiering on September 28, likely to be at the same time it drops in the UK at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. New episodes will arrive at the same time every Thursday.

Crave starts from $9.99 a month (+tax) with the option of three tiers depending on if you want to forego commercials and whether or not you wish to pay more for access to its live channel streams. Choose between Basic, Standard, or Premium. You can also save by opting to pay a year upfront.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 in Australia

To watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5, Aussies will need a subscription to Wow Presents Plus. Much like other countries, we expect it to arrive Down Under concurrently with the UK schedule, which would mean episodes arrive on the platform at 6am AEST from Friday, September 29.

If you're not already subscribed, you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 and save 20% on your first month of Wow Presents Plus with the discount code RDRUK. Thereafter, in Australia a subscription costs $7.38 a month or $73.92 annually.

(Image credit: BBC)

Who Are The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5? Alexis Saint-Pete – 28, from London

Banskie – 23, from Manchester

Cara Mele – 26, from London

DeDeLicious – 20, from Royal Tunbridge Wells

Ginger Johnson – 34, from Lanchester

Kate Butch – 26, from Buxton

Michael Marouli – 39, from Newcastle

Miss Naomi Carter – 23, from Doncaster

Tomara Thomas – 25, from Hartlepool

Vicki Vivacious – 36, from Redruth

Meet The Queens

Who Are The Guest Judges For Drag Race Down Under Season 3? As always, guest judges join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Australian comedian Rhys Nicolson. So far, the following have been confirmed and will appear in chronological order: Carol Vorderman

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Yasmin Finney

Suranne Jones

Kristen McMenamy

Karen Hauer

Aisling Bea

Joel Dommett

Alexandra Burke

Crush Jumbo

Edward Enninful

Daphne Guinness