How To Watch SisterS And Stream All Episodes For Free And From Anywhere

"Imagine that your dad died and then imagine that your mum died – and then you found out that you had a dad... and he lived across the world." The opening voiceover for the trailer also works rather neatly as an elevator pitch for this six-part comedy drama that spans the Atlantic. And here you'll discover how to watch SisterS no matter where you are and for free.

The speaker of those words is Sare (Sarah Goldberg). Her life in Canada may be loving and stable, but she's always felt like a part of her personal history has been blank and requiring some coloring in. When she then receives the shocking news that her father – previously understood to be deceased – is alive and kicking, she drops everything to fly to Ireland and find this man that she had given up all hope of ever meeting.

But that's not the only unexpected relation waiting for her in Dublin, for she also has a half-sister Suze (Susan Stanley) who she had no idea existed. Reluctant at first and the polar opposite in character to Sare, Suze agrees to help her sibling track down their dad.

There's no prizes for guessing that the chalk-and-cheese odd-couple bond on the way and come to the realization that they have more in common than they originally thought. But the dramedy manages to deftly combine great one-liners with sentimental soul searching that leaves its emotional mark.

Keep reading for the information you need on how to watch SisterS online – available in its entirety for free on Amazon Prime Video in the US and hitting the newly named U service in the UK.

Watch SisterS online in the UK for FREE

All episodes of SisterS hits the free U streaming service (formerly UKTV Play) on Friday, July 12.

It's free to register for U. All you need to supply is your name, date of birth and UK postcode (e.g. W6 7AP).

Despite originally going out on free-to-air broadcaster RTÉ and its online RTÉ Player in Ireland, SisterS is currently unavailable to stream on the streaming service.

Brits can watch SisterS on any U anywhere in the world, but only with a VPN – try watching without one overseas and you'll soon discover that the stream is blocked.

How to watch SisterS from anywhere

If you're a US or UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch SisterS just as you would at home.

While streaming services block access from IP addresses outside of their borders, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allows you to watch TV online while abroad, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens currently in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and tune into all the free programmes on Prime Video from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch SisterS as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Amazon Prime Video, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, currently costing from just $3.39 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for U, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the Uk

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – U in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch SisterS in the US for FREE

SisterS is absolutely free to watch on Amazon Prime Video – you don't even need a Prime account to stream it. You just need to register for a free Amazon account.

It's also available on alternative streaming platforms, such as AMC+ (from $4.99 a month after a free 7-day trial) and Acorn TV (from $7.99 a month after free 7-day trial).

Away from the US and want to stream SisterS? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Amazon Prime Video like you would at home.

Watch SisterS online in Canada

SisterS is a Crave original, meaning that you can stream all episodes online now on the platform in Canada.

Crave starts from $9.99 a month with the option of three tiers depending on your appetite for commercials and whether you wish to access Crave's live channel streams. Choose between Basic, Standard or Premium, and you can also save some dollars by opting to pay for a year upfront.

Watch SisterS in Australia

All episodes of SisterS can be streamed on Stan in Australia, so you can binge them all right now from start to finish Down Under.

Stan plans start from $12 a month for its Basic tier, going all the way to Premium for $21 that lets you stream on up to four devices at once and offers 4K UHD quality.

SisterS Trailer

SisterS | Starts Thursday 30th of March | RTÃ‰ ONE - YouTube Watch On

SisterS Cast

Susan Stanley as Suze

as Suze Sarah Goldberg as Sare

as Sare Sophie Thompson as Sheryl

as Sheryl Pat Shortt as Deryl

as Deryl Donal Logue as Jimmy

as Jimmy Harki Bhambra as Steve

as Jimmy Liam Carney as Mickey

as Mickey Lesa Thurman as Rachel

as Rachel Clare Barrett as Jackie

SisterS Episode Guide

SisterS was originally broadcast in Ireland from March 30 to May 4, 2023. They all land in full on UK streaming platform U on Friday, July 12.