How to watch South Park Season 26

Watch South Park Season 26: preview

Taking influence from current events in pop culture and the wider world, South Park will also continue its endeavors to leave no viewer left unoffended with its dark, deranged humor and satirical jibes with the return of Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman. For all the details on how to watch South Park Season 26 online from anywhere - including free stream options.

While creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have remained pretty shtum about what to expect from the adult animation's twenty-sixth season, the first episode is titled "Cupid Ye", which can only be an indication the premiere of Season 26 will see a dressing down of the disgraced American rapper.

One of the teasers also sees Butters falling victim to a high-tech probe in what has been established as a favorite South Park pass time, while the official episode synopsis reads: "Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it."

Filled with equal amounts hilarity and depravity, make sure you know how to tune in and watch South Park Season 26 online from anywhere.

Watch South Park Season 5 online in the US

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Kenny, Cartman, and the gang will return for Season 25 of South Park on Wednesday, February 8 at 10pm ET / PT and 9pm CT on Comedy Central.

For those who don't have cable, you have a number of options, including excellent cable alternatives Philo and Sling TV.

Philo (opens in new tab) is the cheapest of the options, costing $25 a month with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) available, boasting 70+ live channels alongside Comedy Central.

For a more widely appealing range of channels, there's also Sling TV (opens in new tab). Comedy Central comes as a part of both its Blue and Orange plans, costing from $40 a month. New and eligible returning customers can currently sign up and save 50% on their first month (opens in new tab), too, bringing it down to $20.

You also have the more expensive option of FuboTV (opens in new tab), which offers more than 145 channels and offers a 7-day free trial period (opens in new tab). Prices start from $74.99 a month.

Previous seasons are available to watch on HBO Max, with Season 26 episodes arriving on the platform the day after they air, while its specials find their home on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

How to watch South Park Season 26 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Comedy Central via Philo, Sling TV or the like, you can still watch South Park Season 25 just as you would at home.

While services like Philo are only available within the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch South Park Season 26 as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Philo, Sling TV, and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Philo, Sling etc. you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Philo, Sling TV, or FuboTV

How to watch South Park Season 26 online in Canada

(Image credit: CTV)

For those in Canada, you can watch South Park Season 26 on MUCH at 10pm ET / PT, which comes as a part of CTV's roster of channels.

You can watch live and catch-up on-demand through the CTV website, but you'll need to login with your cable provider details.

A US citizen currently north of the border? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and access your usual streaming servic (opens in new tab)e.

How to watch South Park Season 26 online in Australia

(Image credit: 10 Network)

Those Down Under are certainly the lucky ones, able to watch South Park Season 26 100% for free on free-to-air channel 10 Shake, though you'll have to wait a bit longer with episodes premiering from February 24.

This comes as a part of its roster of channels on Network 10 with the option to tune in live on TV, or stream live or on catch-up on 10Play (opens in new tab).

10Play is also free - you simply need to make an account to begin streaming.

Of course, 10Play is only available to Australian residents, so if you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, connect to a VPN use as you would at home (opens in new tab).

How to watch South Park Season 26 online in the UK

It hasn't been confirmed when South Park Season 26 episodes will land in the UK. However, when it does we expect them to air on Comedy Central.

You can get Comedy Central with most premium TV packages in the UK, including Sky TV (opens in new tab), BT TV (opens in new tab), and Virgin Media TV (opens in new tab).

South Park Season 26 trailer