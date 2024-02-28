How To Watch Survivor Season 46 Online And Stream 2024 Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Survivor Season 46

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: February 28 New episodes: Wednesdays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT Channel: CBS Stream: Paramount Plus (US) | Global TV (CA) | 9Now (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Survivor Season 46: Preview

"Thousands apply, but only 18 are chosen to be abandoned in Fiji for the adventure of a lifetime." The elevator pitch for Survivor has always been disarmingly simple and, although debuting on CBS almost a quarter-of-a-century ago, remains one of the most loved reality shows on US television. In this guide, we'll explain how to watch Survivor Season 46 streams online at home and around the world.

It hardly feels like five minutes ago that Floridian 26-year-old Dee Valladares won the Survivor Season 45 jury vote to overcome Austin and Jake and instantly become a million dollars richer. But now it's time for 18 new contestants to try and outwit, outplay and outlast each other to leave the idyllic Mamanuca Islands in Fiji as the sole survivor, and capture that jackpot prize.

The ever-present Jeff Probst is back on hosting duties and has said in interviews in the lead up to Season 46 that it will be the most vicious ever. That will be a slight step change from the more convivial atmosphere conveyed in more recent seasons and a return to some of the conniving gameplaying of old. Perhaps the producers have seen the popularity of the backstabbing that goes on in Traitors and think it would be a good fit for the islands.

Whether they play dirty or clean, the contestants will be avoiding the classic errors dozens have made before them to try and snag that $1 million prize. But before it becomes every player for themselves, they will have to collaborate with the members from their allotted tribes: Nami, Siga and Yanu.

As the Survivor juggernaut proceeds onwards, keep reading to discover all the information you need to watch Survivor Season 46 streams online and from anywhere in 2024 – including where you can watch it absolutely FREE!

How to watch Survivor Season 46 online in the US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

CBS has been the home of Survivor since it started 24 years ago.

Season 46 premieres on Wednesday, February 28 with a two-hour special to kick things off.

Episodes 1 and 2 go out on consecutive Wednesdays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT. It then moves to 90-minute shows at 7.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT from March 13 to make room for the new season of The Amazing Race.

If you have cable or an OTT service that carries CBS, then you're good to go. But for cord cutters, Paramount Plus is the place to watch Survivor Season 46 online in the US.

A Paramount Plus subscription starts as $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

However, you can choose to pay $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year and get rid of commercial breaks when you stream anything on the platform. Plus, you'll also get access to Showtime content, too.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help:

How to watch Survivor Season 46 from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Survivor on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Survivor as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – Paramount Plus in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

(Image credit: Global TV)

Watch Survivor Season 46 in Canada

Survivor Season 46 will be broadcast in exactly the same slot as it is south of the border – so that's 8pm ET / 8pm PT on Wednesdays (moving to 7.30pm from Episode 3), with Season 46 starting on February 28 – on the country's Global TV channel.

That means if you're in Canada you can also watch absolutely FREE and without cable for the seven days after broadcast on the Global TV website or via its apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV devices and select Samsung Smart TVs.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

Can I watch Survivor Season 46 in the UK?

The show got its own revamped version across the pond with Survivor UK going out on the BBC at the end of last year.

Unfortunately, there's still no way to watch the original (and best!) Survivor in the UK. That means that the only option available to Americans and Canadians in the UK right now would be to sign up to a VPN and then watch the streaming service you normally would at home.

Watch Survivor Season 46 in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Australian Survivor fans will be able to get their fix of the 46th US instalment on Thursdays at 7.30pm AEST on free-to-air 9Go. The premiere episode airs on February 29.

If you're not around when it goes out or would rather watch online, you'll also be able to stream Survivor Season 46 on the channel's 9Now service - available on browsers, smartphones, tablets Amazon Fire TV and a whole host of streaming devices (e.g. Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, etc) and Smart TVs.

Want to watch when outside Australia? If you grab a VPN as described above, you'll be able to watch geo-blocked content when out of the country.

Survivor Season 46 Trailer

Who Are The Survivor Season 46 Cast?