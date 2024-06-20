How To Watch Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood And Stream The Docuseries From Anywhere

How To Watch Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

Watch Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood – Synopsis

Oasis and Blur; Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls; Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Pop music folklore is marked by its infamous feuds. But perhaps none have been more seismic for the future of the industry than the rupture in the professional relationship between Taylor Swift and Scott "Scooter" Braun. The fallout is explored in a brand new docuseries from Max, and this guide explains how you can watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood from anywhere and for free.

With the epic Eras Tour currently still entertaining baying Swifties around the globe, this two-part documentary takes us back to 2019. A 29-year-old Taylor is six albums and 10 Grammy Awards into a career that is fast transcending mere superstardom. New album Lover is on the way and things are looking pretty rosey for TayTay.

But behind the scenes, there is some serious disquiet. Ithaca Holdings, the company owned by record executive extraordinaire Scooter Braun, buys Big Machine Records and, with it, the masters of all Taylor Swift records made to date – much to the artist's very obvious chagrin. What resulted was a very public beef and a power move made by Swift that may have just changed the music industry forever – rereleasing her first six albums dominating much of Taylor Swift's upcoming projects.

Told in two parts, each episode sees the dispute through the eyes of one of its protagonists. Were Braun's actions unacceptable and a symptom of "toxic male privilege"? Or did Swift enlist her huge fanbase of Swifties to besmirch his reputation?

A timely release considering Braun's recent announcement of his retirement from the music industry, whether or not you stand with Taylor, you can watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood online and for free on Max for a limited time.

Watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood online for free in the US

(Image credit: Max)

US Swifties are in luck. Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is being shown on HBO's premium streaming service Max. And, for a limited time, it's offering new subscribers a 7-day FREE trial, which means you can watch the two-part docuseries absolutely free – just so long as you register to the service before Sunday, June 23.

Both parts of Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood hit Max at the same time at 3am ET / 12am PT on Friday, June 21.

If you want to continue your Max subscription at the end of the free trial, plans start from $9.99 a month. But if you want to skip ads and download shows to watch on the go, you’ll want to pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max also has its Ultimate tier, which allows 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound for $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to an annual Max plan ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Max, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, currently costing from just $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll need to connect to a server located in the US

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – Max in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood in the UK

(Image credit: Discovery+)

With the Eras Tour currently on its UK leg, TaylorMania is at fever pitch around the British Isles. To watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, you'll need access to Discovery Plus.

The streaming service costs from only £3.99 per month and, as well as this docuseries, gives you access to content across channels such as Discovery, Animal Planet, Food Network, Quest TLC and more. Or you can pay more and add live sports providers like Eurosport and TNT Sports.

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will land on Discovery Plus on Friday, June 21. Assuming that will be at the same time as it is on Max in the US, you should be able to watch from 8am BST.

Can I watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood in Australia?

Most shows that land on Max usually end up on the Binge streaming service Down Under, but there's no sign that Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will be shown there or anywhere else in the near future.

So if you're a US or UK resident currently in Australia and desperate to watch this docuseries, then we can only suggest that you download a VPN and watch it on your domestic streaming service as explained above.

Can I watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood in Canada

Right now, there's nothing to suggest that Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will be shown in Canada. We had imagined that, like so many other HBO and Max shows, it would be streamed on Crave. But it isn't listed among its upcoming shows. Perhaps it's keeping its powder dry until November when the Eras Tour returns to Toronto and Vancouver.

Are you an American currently north of the border. Then you can always use to NordVPN to watch it on your Max subscription as if you were back in the States.