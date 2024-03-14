How To Watch Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Online - Disney Plus Release Time, Last Chance Deal, And More

How To Watch Taylor Swift Eras Tour Online

Watch Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Preview

It's been a long time coming, but... Taylor Swift's concert film of her record breaking Eras Tour is finally coming to Disney Plus with five new tracks. Are you ready for it? Filmed during the first leg of her tour in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the tour encompasses all 10 of Taylor Swift's studio albums so far in a 3.5 hour setlist that is 44 songs long. We explain when and how to watch Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour (Taylor's Version) online from tonight.

Initially released in theaters and later made available to rent, The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will include the aforementioned five acoustic tracks never seen before in the concert film, including folklore hit "Cardigan".

While the movie won't include any performances of Taylor's yet-to-be-released eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department, coming April 19, fans will be able to shake it off and see sparks fly in the ten acts that incorporate every album from her debut up to Midnights – complete with just as many costume changes, if not more. You might even be able to catch her homage to boyfriend, Travis Kelce in the Eras Tour rendition of "Karma".

Becoming not only the first tour to surpass $1 billion in revenue but also the highest-grossing concert film of all-time (earning $261.6 million at the box office!), there's no denying Taylor is the moment, and that The Eras Tour is a spectacle worth seeing. Whether in the comfort of your own home, or if you're one of the lucky ones that nabbed yourself tickets. Thankfully with a Disney Plus subscription you'll be able to watch it no matter what. We explain exactly how to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) online where you are below.

How to watch Taylor Swift Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) globally

Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour (Taylor's Version) will land on Disney Plus globally on Thursday, March 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT.

If you already have Disney Plus then you're good to go. Otherwise, Disney Plus starts from $13.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 per month (assuming you don't want ads). In the US, UK, Canada, and most European regions, you can also opt for its ad-supported plan for a cheaper rate (for instance, $7.99 or £4.99 per month rate respectively).

To save money in the long term on the Disney Plus price, you can also sign up for 12 months, $139.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.99/AU$113.99 for a year upfront (all ad-free). Keep in mind, there is also a more expensive rate in the UK, Canada, and Europe for 4K streaming.

Don't forget, those in the UK, Canada, and select European regions have until 11.59pm PT on March 14 to also benefit from the $1.99/£1.99 a month offer for your first three months.

Watch Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/221109/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fwelcome%2Fdisney-hulu-espn-bundle" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $9.99 a month

Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $7.99 each on their own, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Throwing in everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons together with the huge Hulu catalog, that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with a Premium plan option.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Trailer

Where Was The Eras Tour Movie Filmed? The Taylor Swift: Eras Tour movie was filmed in August 2023 when Taylor played the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in the first leg of the tour across the United States.