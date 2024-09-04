How To Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, September 4 New episodes: weekly every Wednesday US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2: Preview

Hulu’s steamy original series returns, reuniting the toxic twosome of Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) for what’s bound to be an explosive second season. Continuing to sketch the messy love lives of a group of close-knit students over eight years, Season 2 promises to generate more jaw-dropping drama and more heat between the sheets. Keep reading below where we break down how to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online from anywhere.

Created by Meaghan Oppenheimer and based on Carola Lovering’s bruising 2018 novel of first love, Tell Me Lies was well received by viewers and critics when it debuted back in September 2022. Boasting a charismatic ensemble playing the on-campus teen drama with grounded realism, the series was called a “slickly written […] addition to our screens” by The Australian, while The Playlist hailed it as “a buzzy coming-of-age thriller.”

The show introduced us to Lucy, an impressionable student shaken by a series of tragedies who falls head over heels for serial philanderer Stephen. The lies she then tells to keep his secrets safe – such as what really happened to Macy the night of the accident – wreak havoc on their friends’ lives. Yet, despite her devotion to him, Stephen coldly ditches her at the year-end party to get back with his ex, Diana (Alicia Crowder).

Season 2 will chart Lucy’s sophomore year and the bitter fallout of their breakup. It will be “more of a war story than a love story” this time around, Oppenheimer says. But there’s still no escaping their intense attraction to one another, with it never too clear if Lucy wants to kiss Stephen, kill him, or both!

The supporting cast will have richer, expanded storylines, as we see how the lies told by our central duo create disharmony in the lives of characters like Bree (Catherine Missal), who senses that her boyfriend Evan (Branden Cook) seems perpetually “uncomfortable” around her now. *Spoiler alert*: he cheated on her with Lucy in the series finale.

Lucifer’s Tom Ellis and Thomas Doherty of Gossip Girl will join the series to complicate things as new love interests, too, so expect the relationship drama to be even more heated and compelling than before.

Read on to discover how to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online, with streaming options listed below where you are.

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online for free in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

The steamy Hulu drama is back for another semester. US viewers can watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 exclusively on Hulu when it debuts on Wednesday, September 4. There will be two episodes available to stream at debut, while the remaining episodes will be available one per week every Tuesday from around 12am ET/PT.

Subscribers can chose from a number of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. And, if you’re new to the service, there’s a 3-day free trial currently available.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Tell Me Lies on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Tell Me Lies as if you were at home with a VPNTry out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Tell Me Lies, head to Hulu.

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

More steamy drama, more shocking deceit: Canadian viewers can watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 on Disney Plus in Canada, which will debut on Wednesday, September 4, at the same time as its American release.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online in the UK

In the UK, the first two episodes of Tell Me Lies Season 2 arrive on Disney Plus from Wednesday, September 4. New episodes will be added to the streamer weekly.

In the UK, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 online in Australia

It’s good news Down Under. Aussie viewers can watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 at the same time as its US release, on Wednesday, September 4. All that’s required is a Disney Plus subscription.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Trailer

Tell Me Lies | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 1: Wednesday, September 4

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 2: Wednesday, September 4

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 3: Tuesday, September 11

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 4: Tuesday, September 18

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 5: Tuesday, September 25

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 6: Tuesday, October 2

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 7: Tuesday, October 9

Tell Me Lies Season 2 – Episode 8: Tuesday, October 16

Who is in the cast of Tell Me Lies Season 2?

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Edmund Donovan as Max

Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery

Tyriq Withers as Tim

Gabriella Pession as Marianne

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Thomas Doherty as Leo

Jacob Rodriguez as Chris

Katherine Hughes as Molly