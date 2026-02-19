90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Manon And Anthony Share Relationship Status After Messy Tell-All

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way recently wrapped up its latest season with one of the messiest tell-all specials in recent history. Many of the participating couples were no longer together, and one that was, Manon and Anthony Berryman, discussed a potential divorce backstage while the cameras were rolling.

I had assumed the Berrymans would be a long-term couple in 90 Day Fiancé, but obviously, discussing divorce meant that we may not see much of them in the future. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like that's on the table any longer, as Manon shared a new post celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Instagram:

I'm not entirely surprised by the news, especially as someone who has followed Manon throughout the airing of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The clues were there that she and Anthony hadn't broken up, just as much as there were clues she never gave up on starting her own business, as she said she would during the season.

It's good to see that Manon and Anthony are still together, especially since the move back to France was not as smooth as they hoped. Now, whether their marriage is in a healthy place is an entirely different story, and I still wouldn't rule out this married 90 Day couple eventually moving toward divorce.

As much as I hate to wish that on another duo, it's happened frequently across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. This couple has the same energy as Tiffany Franco and her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, who were frequently on and off again as they appeared in the series.

There are others who face the same issues, like Shekinah and Sarper Güven, who face the same trials and remain married. It has me skepitcal at times if whether they're truly at odds all the time, or all their marital troubles are a show that they put on for the producers when the cameras are rolling.

I had the same questions about Manon and Anthony, especially given her flair for the dramatic. Do they exaggerate their issues in front of the camera, and that's why things seem ok on social media, or is Instagram and other platforms just really good at masking the issues that lie beneath the surface of a married couple in turmoil? These questions are getting too deep for the TLC series, but the gist is, these two are ok, and I wouldn't be shocked if we see them later on in the 2026 TV schedule.

Revisit Manon and Anthony's journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way by streaming the series on HBO Max. In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for more updates on Anthony and Manon, and their adventures together over in France.